Theatre News: Kimberly Akimbo, Walking With Ghosts, Ain’t No Mo’, Memoirs of a Forgotten Man and The Music Man

Kimberly Akimbo officially opens at Broadway’s Booth Theatre today, November 10. The new musical features a book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire (based on his play of the same name), music by Tony winner Jeanine Tesori, choreography by Danny Mefford, and direction by Jessica Stone.

The Broadway company of Kimberly Akimbo features the “sensational” company from the Atlantic Theater world premiere production: Tony Award-winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Gigi) as Kimberly, Justin Cooley (who is making his Broadway debut), Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God, Time and the Conways), Alli Mauzey (Cry Baby, Wicked), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Olivia Elease Hardy (Broadway debut), Fernell Hogan (The Prom, Mean Girls US Tour), Michael Iskander (Broadway debut), and Nina White (Broadway debut).

Producers Anne Clarke, Mara Isaacs, and Neal Street announced that the final performance for renowned actor and writer Gabriel Byrne’s acclaimed solo show, Walking with Ghosts will be on Sunday, November 20. Adapted from Byrne’s best-selling memoir of the same name, Walking with Ghosts is directed by Lonny Price and is playing at the Music Box Theatre. Prior to Broadway, Walking with Ghosts played sold-out engagements at the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin and London’s West End. Tickets for the final performances are available at Telecharge.com. This is one fabulous show and this is sad news.

Producer Lee Daniels announced today that NBA champion, producer and entrepreneur Dwyane Wade, actress, best-selling author and producer Gabrielle Union and drag queen star RuPaul will join the co-producing team of the Broadway production Ain’t No Mo’. Wade will produce under his production company 59th and Prairie Entertainment and Union will produce under her I’ll Have Another Productions. Ain’t No Mo’ begins previews tonight, Wednesday, November 9 ahead of an official opening on Thursday, December 1, at the Belasco Theatre.

The cast of Ain’t No Mo’ includes writer Jordan E. Cooper as Peaches, Fedna Jacquet (Passenger #1), Marchánt Davis (Passenger #2), Shannon Matesky (Passenger #3),Ebony Marshall-Oliver (Passenger #4), and Crystal Lucas-Perry (Passenger #5). Understudies are Nik Alexander (u/s Peaches & Passenger #2), Jasminn Johnson (u/s Passenger #3 & Passenger #4), Michael Rishawn (u/s Passenger #2 & Peaches), Kedren Spencer (u/s Passenger #5 & Passenger #1), Brennie Tellu (u/s Passenger #4 & Passenger #5), and Emma Van Lare (u/s Passenger #1 & Passenger #3).

The production is directed by Stevie Walker-Webb, in his Broadway debut.

D.W. Gregory’s political thriller Memoirs of a Forgotten Man will receive an industry reading on Thursday, December 1 at 2:30 p.m. Directed by James Glossman, the reading takes place at the Mary Rodgers Room at the Dramatists Guild (1501 Broadway, Suite 701, between 42nd and 43rd Streets). The reading is free and open to the public. Reservations, which are recommended, can be made by emailing memoirsofaforgottenman@gmail.com.



Long before fake news was a trending topic, it was called propaganda. And in Stalin’s Russia, it was the grease that kept his machinery of terror in motion. Memoirs of a Forgotten Man traces the fates of three people caught up in that machine: A journalist with the gift of total recall, the psychologist who works with him, and a government censor desperate to track him down. A haunting and suspenseful political thriller inspired by a true story.



The cast features Tony Award-nominee John Cariani (Fiddler on the Root, The Band’s Visit); Steve Brady (Broadway’s Inherit the Wind); Amie Bermowitz (Ruthless! Off Broadway); and Andrea Gallo (Night Mother Off Broadway).

and of course Producers Barry Diller, David Geffen and Kate Horton announced that Broadway’s biggest hit, which helped usher the theater industry back from its 18-month shutdown, has extended its record-shattering run by popular demand. Originally announced to close on January 1, the smash-hit revival of Meredith Willson’s The Music Man,starring two-time Tony Award®, Grammy Award®, and Emmy Award®-winning star Hugh Jackman as Professor Harold Hill and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, will now play its positively final Broadway performance on Sunday, January 15, 2023 (and will have played 374 regular and 46 preview performances).