Theatre News: Westchester Broadway Theatre’s Final Curtain Call, Star Studded Man & Superman, Russian Troll Farm: A Workplace Comedy2020 VintAge Award and Daisy Jopling,

Westchester Broadway Theatre has announced it will not reopen until June 2021 or later. Dinner-Theatre, because of social distancing requirements, will be the last entertainment category to be given permission and we have no alternative but to close WBT after nearly 46 years.



Sadly, the interior is to be destroyed and the building turned into a warehouse. The art of presenting live theatre is one of NY State’s largest industries and many shows are on hold or may never be performed, theatres are closed throughout the state. 12 Million people out of work, and numerous patrons are holding outstanding tickets to shows. Unfortunately, WBT had to use all its available funds to desperately try to keep the theatre going. Due to this ongoing situation the theatre is financially unable to offer refunds to those customers with advance tickets but has been able to arrange what we believe is a good alternative.



The good news is WBT patrons will still have a professional Actors Equity theatre in their backyard to attend when restrictions are lifted. The White Plains Performing Arts Center, which is located in downtown White Plains, has generously offered to try assisting affected WBT ticket holders by honoring outstanding tickets and gift cards for a future WPPAC show. The WPPAC is receiving no remuneration of any kind for performing this service. This will be a way to give back to the community and keep the industry alive; as well as fulfill the outstanding obligations to patrons. WPPAC now in their 17th season, has been producing hit Broadway musicals like Les Misérables, Beauty & the Beast, Sister Act, Newsies and many Regional Premieres all with outstanding production values, large orchestras and actors from Broadway and beyond! In addition to their musicals they also have an extensive concert series featuring world renowned artists, comedy shows and much more to offer its patrons.For more information on WPPAC, the details on the exchange program and to take a look at their past productions visit www.wppac.com/wbt .



They can also be contacted via email at boxoffice@wppac.com or by phone at 914-328-1600. The White Plains Performing Arts Center has used this down-time to make many new renovations to accommodate the “new world of theatre” when Governor Cuomo authorizes theaters to reopen. Everything from air purification systems, to advanced cleaning protocol and social distancing has been put in place.Over the past 45 years the Westchester Broadway Theatre produced 217 Broadway musicals and plays, around 75 children’s shows, presented 1500 Monday/Tuesday Specials, employed around 5000 actors, musicians, directors, choreographers, set, lights, sound and hair designers. Employed over the years 2000 dining room and kitchen personal. Entertained and served lunch and dinner to 6,000,000 customers.

SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, and Stars in the House will present its next offering of Plays in the House. Plays in the House airs special performances of live readings of classic, award-winning plays, until Broadway reopens. These performances are all FREE and will remain online for four days after the initial live broadcast.

Monday November 16th (at 8pm) will offer a performance of Shaw’s rarely performed Man & Superman, adapted and directed by David Staller, featuring Robert Cuccioli, Claybourne Elder, Santino Fontana, Nikki M. James, Christine Toy Johnson, Rob McClure, John-Andrew Morrison, Margaret Odette, Vishaal Reddy, andLenny Wolpe.

This performance is presented to benefit The Actors’ Fund.

Due to popular demand and critical acclaim, TheaterWorks Hartford and TheatreSquared in association with The Civilians, are pleased to announce the extension of Sarah Gancher’s Russian Troll Farm: A Workplace Comedy to November 15. This timely new play about the everyday banality of destabilizing democracy is inspired by the actual transcripts from the Russian government-backed Internet Research Agency in the run-up to the 2016 election.

A digital presentation of the 2020 VintAge Award, which celebrates the voice and vision of women in the arts and media as they age, presented by the Women in the Arts & Media Coalition on Zoom, will happen Saturday, November 14 at 1pm.

The 2020 Elsa Rael VintAge Award honoree is Martha Richards, the Founder and President of WomenArts, originally The Fund for Women Artists, an affiliate member organization of the Coalition. The award will be presented to Ms. Richards by DameRosemary Squire, Co-Founder of Ambassador Theatre Group and Trafalgar Entertainment and the first woman to be named UK Entrepreneur of the Year.

The event will be co-hosted by Avis Boone and Yvonne Curry, Co-Presidents of the Coalition, along with Shellen Lubin and Mary Hodges, Co-Presidents of the League of Professional Theatre Women, the organization which founded the Coalition through the concerted efforts of Elsa Rael, for whom this award is named and who will also be in attendance.

The ceremony will include speakers who have worked with Ms. Richards throughout her illustrious career including Paul Tetreault (Director of Ford’s Theater in Washington, DC), Alice Tuan (nationally-acclaimed, internationally-produced Chinese American playwright), Rebecca Strang (former Marketing Director at StageWest), Christine Young (Director of the Honors College at University of San Francisco; co-author of Not Even: A Study of Gender Parity in Bay Area Theatres), Jovelyn Richards (writer, performance artist, storyteller, radio host, and diversity consultant), Deborah Magdalena, (founder of Spoken Soul Festival/SWAN Day Miami), Melinda Pfundstein (Executive Director of Statera Arts in Cedar City, UT), Sophie Dowllar (2019 recipient of the StateraArts’ Martha Richards Visionary Woman in Leadership Award), and Mary Watkins (composer of Fannie Lou Hamer). The presentation will also include performances by award-winning singer/songwriters Lydiah Dola and Jennifer Hill.