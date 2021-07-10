Theatre News: Wicked In Concert, Trouble in Mind, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella, Jamie deRoy & friends Tony Winners, John Kander and Lin-Manuel Miranda In Intimate Conversation

PBS will mark Broadway’s return with Wicked In Concert, on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. ET. This musical event celebrating the songs from one of the most iconic hits in Broadway history. Musical numbers include The Wizard and I, Defying Gravity, Popular, Wonderful, No Good Deed, For Good and As Long As You’re Mine.

Wicked In Concert, will be directed by A Chorus Line’s Baayork Lee, with musical direction by Luke Frazier. The orchestra arrangements are created by Frazier with members of the American Pops Orchestra and filmed in multiple locations including Washington, DC, Los Angeles and New York City. All-star casting to be announced at a later date.

LaChanze

Roundabout Theatre Company Broadway premiere of Trouble in Mind by Alice Childress, directed by Charles Randolph-Wright will star Tony & Emmy Award winner LaChanze will star. Roundabout’s production of Trouble in Mind comes to Broadway following two recent development readings. Trouble in Mind will begin preview performances on Friday, October 29, and open officially on Thursday, November 18, 2021. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

Polydor Records today released the full album of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella. The album, written and produced during lockdown in the UK, features voices from the cast of the new musical, as well as high-profile guest vocalists including Todrick Hall and Adam Lambert. Todrick Hall contributes his unique version of ‘’Only You, Lonely You’’ – originally sung by cast member Ivano Turco – as a bonus track.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella will host its world premiere at the Gillian Lynne Theatre on July 20, 2021. Cinderella is a new romantic musical comedy based on an original story by 2021 Oscar® winner Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) and lyrics by Tony & Olivier award winner David Zippel (City of Angels). Laurence Connor (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, School of Rock) directs, with choreography by Joann M. Hunter.

The debut single from the album, “Bad Cinderella”, was released in October last year. This single, was performed by Carrie Hope Fletcher, who stars as Cinderella. A string of further acclaimed releases including “I Know I Have A Heart”, “Far Too Late” and “Marry For Love” have already amassed over 5 million streams and 1 million video views.

Jamie deRoy

Show business tour de force and seven-time TONY® Award-winning producer Jamie deRoy’s long standing weekly program, Jamie deRoy & friends, announces the theme for this week’s program, TONY® Award Winners (Part 1). “Throughout the pandemic, in an effort to keep fans and audiences engaged, they’ve been airing archival videos from past shows.

The show airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Spectrum HD Channel 1993 and Verizon FIOS Channel 37 as well as multiple times on East Hampton’s LTV.

Monday, July 12th’s episode, features performances from such TONY® Award-winners as:

Karen Ziemba (2000 Best Featured Actress in a Musical TONY® Winner, “Contact”)

“I’ll Build a Stairway to Paradise”

Recorded June 2, 2014 at the Metropolitan Room

Piano: Ron Abel

Adriane Lenox (2005 Best Featured Actress in a Play TONY® Winner, “Doubt”)

“You Can Be Replaced”

Recorded June 2, 2014 at the Metropolitan Room

Piano: Ron Abel

Bass: Tom Hubbard

Len Cariou (1979 Best Actor in a Musical TONY® Winner, “Sweeney Todd”)

“Pretty Women”

Recorded June 11, 2008 at the Metropolitan Room

Piano: Lanny Meyers

Daisy Eagan (1991 Best Featured Actress in a Musical TONY® Winner, “The Secret Garden”)

“The Babysitter’s Here”

Recorded December 2, 2002 at the Laurie Beechman Theater

Piano: Rod Hausen

Stephanie J. Block (2019 Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical TONY® Winner, “The Cher Show”)

“He Touched Me”

Recorded September 22, 2014 at Birdland

Piano: Ron Abel

Bass: Tom Hubbard

Chuck Cooper (1997 Best Featured Actor in a Musical TONY® Winner, “The Life”)

“Don’t Take Much”

Recorded on May 7, 2017 at Birdland

Piano: Ron Abel

Bass: Tom Hubbard

Lena Hall (2014 Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical TONY® Winner, “Hedwig and the Angry Inch”)

“Maybe I’m Amazed”

Recorded May 17, 2015 at Birdland

Piano: Ron Abel

Bass: Tom Hubbard

Beth Leavel (2006 Best Featured Actress in a Musical TONY® Winner, “The Drowsy Chaperone”)

“As I Stumble Along”

Recorded January 27, 2014 at Birdland

Piano: Ron Abel

Bass: Jered Egan

Drums: Ray Marchica

Proceeds from the events have benefited The Actors Fund: Jamie deRoy & friends Cabaret Initiative which assists those in the cabaret industry who have medical needs and concerns. The Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs honored her with a MAC Award for her many shows that have benefited her signature initiative. The Jamie deRoy & friends cabaret series has been attracting New York audiences for almost 30 years.

Jamie deRoy & friends airs Monday night’s weekly at 8 p.m. ET on Spectrum HD Channel #1993 and Verizon FIOS Channel #37 as well as multiple times on East Hampton’s LTV.



Vineyard Theatre’s 2021 Gala Series culminates in an intimate conversation between legendary musical theatre composers John Kander (Cabaret, Chicago, The Vineyard’s The Scottsboro Boys) and Lin-Manuel Miranda (In the Heights, Hamilton). Brandon Victor Dixon and Heidi Blickenstaff will join previously announced artists including Mandy Gonzalez, Bryonha Marie Parham, and George Salazar, to perform favorite selections from Mr. Kander and Mr. Miranda’s songbooks, as the two men also share insights about their unique writing processes. The “Pay-What-You-Can” virtual event will debut on Thursday, July 22 at 7pm ET, with on-demand access available through Sunday, July 25 at 11:59pm ET.



All proceeds from this special benefit event will directly support The Vineyard’s artistic and education programs and re-opening plans, with “Pay-What-You-Can” tickets. To learn more, purchase tickets, or make a donation, please visit www.vineyardtheatre.org/composers-in-conversation. You can also reach out to The Vineyard’s Box Office Monday-Friday 1PM-6PM at boxoffice@vineyardtheatre.org or by phone at 646-931-4711.



Viewing options include the ability to chat with fellow audience members during the Live Watch Party premiere on Thursday, July 22 at 7pm ET, with on-demand access beginning following the premiere through Sunday, July 25 at 11:59pm ET.

