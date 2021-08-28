Theatre News: Wicked on PBS, Hadestown, Girl From The North Country and Come From Away

Remember Sunday at 9:00 p.m PBS will mark Broadway’s return with Wicked In Concert, celebrating the songs from one of the most iconic hits in Broadway history.

Wicked has shared a sneak peek with Stephanie Hsu (Spongebob Squarepants, Be More Chill) “I’m Not That Girl,” an Elphaba song from Act 1.

The evening is co-hosted by Wicked’s original stars, Emmy and Tony Award-winner Kristin Chenoweth and Tony Award-winner Idina Menzel, with performances by Tony Award nominee and star of Sex and the City, Mario Cantone; Tony and Olivier Award-winning actor Gavin Creel; Tony Award nominee and star of the soon-to-be-released film West Side Story, Ariana DeBose; two-time Academy Award nominee and Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award-winner Cynthia Erivo; Stephanie Hsu of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; EGOT winner Rita Moreno; multi Grammy Award-winning country artist Jennifer Nettles; Grammy Award nominee and star of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Alex Newell; Grammy Award nominee and co-star of the upcoming film Dear Evan Hansen, Isaac Powell; Olivier Award-winner, Grammy Award nominee and star of Glee Amber Riley; star of TV’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Gabrielle Ruiz; and Tony Award-winner and star of The Glee Project Ali Stroker.

#WICKED returns to Broadway September 14th.

Join Hadestown in celebrating its reopening Night on Broadway September 2nd, with its first curtain call in 18 months. For the opening, 48th street will throw a Mardi Gras style celebration, which will feature singing, band playing, flowers being thrown to the crowd from the fire escape (which has been…decorated since the last time the musical graced the stage of the Walter Kerr Theatre), to commemorate the special occasion of being the first Broadway musical to open in 18 months.

Hadestown has book, music and lyrics writer Anaïs Mitchell. It is directed by Rachel Chavkin, and the cast of Hadestown which includes Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Tom Hewitt, Eva Noblezada, Jewelle Blackman, Jessie Shelton, Mariand Torres, Anthony Chatmon II, Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, Trent Saunders,Kim Steele, Malcolm Armwood, Adam Hyndman, Tara Jackson, Yael “YaYa” Reich, T. Oliver Reid, and Khalia Wilcoxon will all be on hand.

The eagerly-awaited Girl From The North Country – Original Broadway Cast Recording , is now available for purchase and stream HERE. The album was released by Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment.

The cast album was recorded on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Reservoir Studios and Steel Cut Audio in New York City, three days before New York City’s stay-in-place order came into effect and all theaters had to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It contains 22 tracks including some of Dylan’s biggest hits like “Slow Train,” “Hurricane,” and “Like A Rolling Stone,” among many others.

The album showcases the Original Broadway Cast including Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Colton Ryan, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham.

The cast is accompanied by The Marouthas (Original Broadway Band) including Marco Paguia (Musical Director, piano, harmonium), Andy Stack (Associate Musical Director, guitars), Martha McDonnell (violin, mandolin) and Mary Ann McSweeney (bass); also featuring Dean Sharenow (drums, percussion) and Erik Della Penna (harmonica).

Girl From The North Country will return to the Belasco Theatre on Wednesday, October 13.

The acclaimed Broadway musical about coming together with 7,000 complete strangers Come From Away comes to Apple TV+ on September 10th. The Broadway musical filmed live at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theater re-opens on Broadway September 21st. Directed by Christopher Ashley, stars Petrina Bromley, Jenn Colella, De’Lon Grant, and many more members of the Broadway and touring casts. Here they perform “Somewhere in the Middle of Nowhere” in the trailer.

One has to ask the question is why are shows having their non Broadway openings before their Broadway openings?