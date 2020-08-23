Theatre News: Women in Theatre: A Centennial Celebration, ReGeneration! and TRU’s Virtual Playwriting Workshop

Tune in August 26th at 8PM for another spectacular evening of song and spirit, this time honoring the women of theatre. Final casting has just been announced for Women in Theatre: A Centennial Celebration, streaming exclusively on Playbill and celebrating the women, non-binary, and gender-non-conforming artists and their milestone contributions to the theatre over the past 100 years—as well as Broadway-bound musicals from new voices.

The evening, hosted by Tony nominee and Pulitzer Prize finalist Heidi Schreck and Drama Desk nominee Rebecca Naomi Jones, will feature performances by history-making artists like Tony nominee Sara Bareilles, two-time Tony nominee Daphne-Rubin Vega, Tony winner Jessie Mueller, Drama Desk winner Andréa Burns, as well as appearances by Pulitzer Prize winners Quiara Alegría Hudes, Lynn Nottage, and Paula Vogel.

Directed by Melissa Crespo (Native Gardens, 3Views), with musical direction by Victoria Theodore (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) and sound design by MP Kuo (MPK Recording and Production), the event—a fundraiser for BAC Artivism Fellowship—will also feature performances by Ari Afsar, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Shoshana Bean, Mackenzie Bell, Heather Christian, Kaleigh Cronin, Charlotte d’Amboise, Dayna Dantzler, Kaitlyn Davidson, Treshelle Edmond, Judith Franklin, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, Morgan Siobhan Green, Ari Groover, Crystal Monee Hall, Ann Harada, Afra Hines, Kendyl Ito, Nikki M. James, Brittney Johnson, L Morgan Lee, Beth Malone, J. Elaine Marcos, Bianca Marroquín, Erin McKeown, Charlotte Odusanya, Veronica Otim, Ashley Park, Solea Pfeiffer, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Jessica Rush, Christina Acosta Robinson, Sharone Sayegh, Saycon Sengbloh, Kim Steele, Shayna Steele, Alysha Umphress, and Kuhoo Verma.



The digital presentation is made possible in part by the Library of Congress.

Red Bull Theatre kicks off its fall offerings on Sept 14 with The Revenger’s Tragedy featuring members of the cast of the 2005 production. On Monday, September 14th a one night only benefit reunion featuring members of the cast of the 2005 Off-Broadway production: Jason C. Brown, Denis Butkus, Saudia Davis, Ryan Farley, Claire Lautier, Paul Niebanck, Petronia Paley, Naomi Peters, Matthew Rauch, Russell Salmon, Marc Vietor, and Yaegel Welch. Cecil Baldwin, Geraint Wyn Davies, Ryan Garbayo, Anthony Michael Martinez, Howard Overshown, and Chauncy Thomas will complete the cast. The online reading will feature the company each zooming in from wherever they are practicing social distancing, directed by Mr. Berger.

We arranged for six GenZers; Manju Bangalore, Aleina Dume, Isabella Gallegos, Emory Kemph, Ava Elizabeth Novak, Elliot Stewart to interview six people who have advocated and written and marched in decades prior Judith Arcana, Mildred Lewis, Cassandra Medley, Luz Rodriguez, Charlotte Taft, Rebecca Turner, for an entirely new take on Reproductive Freedom! The Result: ReGeneration!

You’re invited to see the first-ever performance of groundbreaking cross-generational sharing: Nine stories about Reproductive Freedom and Social Justice and what has meant over the years! What has changed? What has stayed the same? One-Time Only, Live Performance! August 26, 7 pm from wherever you are via Zoom Free, RSVP NOW!

Theater Resources Unlimited will present a virtual workshop Practical Playwriting: How to Write for Commercial Production Sunday, August 30th at 1pm from 1:00pm – 4:30pm EDT via Zoom, open to playwrights everywhere. Reserve a spot on the event page at truonline.org/events/practical-playwriting-2020v/ and fill out the registration form at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScu6k_sW2h7 dsNqfZMdwqEYVWXyR5OCyRpxtKCkjPsYomdbtQ/viewform. A Zoom link will be provided upon registration.

This one-day intensive will be taught by TRU Literary Manager Cate Cammarata and commercial producer Patrick Blake (The 39 Steps, My Life Is a Musical, Bedlam Theater’s Hamlet/St. Joan, The Exonerated, In the Continuum, Play Dead) founding artistic director of Rhymes Over Beats.* WHAT IS PRODUCIBILITY? – The fact that producers always ask this question, and playwrights hardly ever do, causes a serious disconnect between the commercial producer and most playwrights.

* WRITING TO A MARKET – We will ask each playwright questions he or she has probably never considered before: What is your market? Who is going to buy tickets? Who is this play written for?

* HOW TO SPEAK “PRODUCER” – Understanding the producer’s point of view, and learning to look at your work from a more objective perspective may increase your chances of getting produced.