Theatre News: Wuthering Heights, Monsoon Wedding, Jason Gotay, Good Enemy and Our Town

St. Ann’s Warehouse announced their 2022-23 season, which includes some highly anticipated shows. First the US premiere of Wuthering Heights (October 14-November 6), adapted and directed by Emma Rice; the US premiere of Gina Moxley’s punk-infused The Patient Gloria (November 16-December 4), a collaboration with the Dublin-based company Pan Pan; Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson’s immersive play The Jungle (February 18-March 19, 2023), returning to St. Ann’s following its 2018 American premiere; and Monsoon Wedding (May 2023), adapted by Mira Nair, who directed the original 2002 film. Monsoon Wedding features a book by Sabrina Dhawan and Arpita Mukherjee, music by Vishal Bhardwaj, and lyrics by Masi Asare and Susan Birkenhead.

From September 14-October 2, St. Ann’s Warehouse and The Walk Productions will also co-produce Little Amal Walks NYC, an international public art project devised by playwright/director Amir Nizar Zuabi (artistic director of The Walk Productions) and Yazmany Arboleda (New York City’s first “People’s Artist,” who serves as the creative producer of the New York visit).

Amal (inspired by a character in The Jungle) is designed by Handspring Puppet Company (War Horse) and comes to New York after journeying 5,000 miles from the Turkish/Syrian border across Europe — including, most recently, Ukraine. She walks for hundreds of thousands of refugees and marginalized people roaming the world in search of safety, half of whom are children.

