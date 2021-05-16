MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Theatre Offers Literacy for Incarcerated Teens

Theatre Offers Literacy for Incarcerated Teens

On May 27 at 9:30 PM, The Actor Trade Table Read Series will present David Lewison’s Sex, Love, Death, and Other Improbabilities. Directed by Robert Galinsky, the reading will star Tony Award winner Maryann Plunkett (Film: Little Women.  Broadway: A Man for All Seasons), Tony Award nominee Stephen McKinley Henderson (Film:  Fences. Broadway: A Dolls’ House Part 2, A Raisin in the Sun), Chad Morgan (Film/ TV” ‘This is Us,” The Purge: Anarchy ), Drama Desk Award winner Jay O. Sanders (TV: “Blindspot.” Broadway: Girl from the North Countryand Ajay Naidu (Film/TV: Office Space, “Blindspot”) and is being presented as a benefit for Literacy for Incarcerated Teens.   

The Actor Trade Table Read Series features live table readings of stage plays and screenplays and is designed to bring working actors together for the pleasure of online audiences worldwide. Each “episode” of the series also highlights a charity and the work they are doing. The online event is FREE, but RSVPs are required at Eventbrite.

From raunchy bars to cheap motel rooms, from isolated apartments to a seedy movie theater, Sex, Love, Death, and Other Improbabilities follow characters who are in search of romance, or meaning, or even just a simple moment of human connection. Eight short tales show these women and men in their sometimes desperate, often fanciful, and frequently surprising encounters. Blending comedy and drama with touches of both tragedy and farce, these diverse stories of loves both lost and found resonate with quirky unexpectedness and with unexpected moments of redemption and reward…

The cast will also feature up-and-comers alongside the stellar starring cast includes Amber Crawford, G. Smokey Campbell, Reshma Rajan, Robin Gott, Ally Cleveland, Becki Hayes, Daniela Dakich, Antoine Hall, and Nina Dicker. 

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGMay 17, 2021
Read More

Woolly Mammoth Invites Us All to An Extra-Ordinary Animal Wisdom Musical Séance

RossMay 17, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: May 17

Suzanna BowlingMay 17, 2021
Read More

Used And Borrowed Time

Magda KatzMay 16, 2021
Read More
Idina Menzel

What to Watch in The New Year: May 16

Suzanna BowlingMay 16, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: May 15

Suzanna BowlingMay 15, 2021
Read More
Judith Light

What to Watch in The New Year: May 14

Suzanna BowlingMay 14, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGMay 13, 2021
Read More

Bill T. Jones’ Afterwardsness Premieres at The Park Ave. Armory

Suzanna BowlingMay 13, 2021
Read More