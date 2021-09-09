MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Theatre Says Good-Bye to Andy Propst

Theatre Says Good-Bye to Andy Propst

Andy Propst was an arts journalist, theater critic, and writer. In 1998, he founded what would become one of the Internet’s first major theater portals for theater news, reviews and production listings online, AmericanTheaterWeb.com. It was a site that predated and inspired such sites as TheaterMania, BroadwayWorld.com and T2Conline.com. He passed away after a long struggle with Cancer on September 6. He was 56  a long struggle with cancer.

The uniqueness of the site and its pioneering nature for the theater community attracted remarkable press coverage, including a feature in The New York Times.

Propst continued to run the site through 2009, even as he began to write reviews and features for print publications, including BackstageThe Village VoiceTimeOut NY, and The Sondheim Review. He and AmericanTheaterWeb also became affiliated with XM Satellite Radio’s XM 28 On Broadway Channel, and for four years, he provided daily “Broadway and Beyond” reports and served as a deejay for the channel with programs airing Monday-Friday.

In 2009, he joined the staff of TheaterMania, writing news and reviews, and providing ongoing coverage of theater music available digitally and on disc. He also served as Senior Editor when the site launched its iPad magazine app in 2011, a position he retained until 2013. He subsequently contributed to Huffington Post, and served as a writer for Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight Records.

In addition to his writing, Propst served for three consecutive years as a nominator for the Drama Desk Awards (2005-2007) and was secretary and judge for three years for The Village Voice’s Obie Awards (2009-2011 ).

Propst is an alum of the Eugene O’Neill Theatre Center’s National Critics Institute and has returned to the program to serve as a mentor to young critics since 2008. He has also been a reader for and mentor at the organization’s National Music Theater Conference.

Propst returned to reviewing for AmericanTheaterWeb.com and for the 2015-2016 season, once again served as a member of the Drama Desk Awards’ Nominating Committee.

His first book, You Fascinate Me So: The Life and Times of Cy Coleman, was published in April 2015 by Applause Books.[22] Oxford University Press will release his second book, They Made Us Happy: The Musicals and Movies of Betty Comden and Adolph Green, in March 2019. He is currently at work on The 100 Most Important People in Musical Theater History for Rowman & Littlefield.

In early 2013, Propst provided the liner notes for two-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone’s CD Far Away Places. Since then he has written notes for three CDs from Harbinger Records, including Barnum Backer’s Audition and A Jazzman’s Broadway.

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

#HAM4HAM Lottery Is Back With 46 $10 Tickets For Every Performance

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 9, 2021
Read More

Dear Evan Hansen Screening & Conversation at 92Y With Ben Platt, Amandla Stenberg and Stephen Chbosky

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 8, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: To Kill a Mockingbird,  Thoughts of a Colored Man, Blue Roses and Celebrity Scene Spotlight

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 8, 2021
Read More

Seth’s Broadway Breakdown is Coming to Asylum NYC

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 8, 2021
Read More

The Kimberly Hotel Welcomes Back Broadway With Rebecca Faulkenberry

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 7, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: Hadestown, A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet, Mornings At Seven and Jamie deRoy & friends

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 6, 2021
Read More

Details and Talent For Curtain Up! A Three-Day Outdoor Experience in Times Square With Twenty-Two Star-Studded Events

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 5, 2021
Read More

Pass Over Should be Passed Over

Robert MassimiSeptember 4, 2021
Read More

Revisiting Hadestown

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 2, 2021
Read More