Theatre’s In London Are Closing What Does This Mean For Broadway

Just like Six, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella was cancelled on it’s opening night due to Covid restrictions in London. Here is a list of the other West End theatre’s that have closed.

The Riverside Studios: The Browning Version starring Kenneth Branagh is now cancelled. Dominion Theatre: Performances of The Prince of Egypt are cancelled until July 20th due to a member of The Prince of Egypt team testing positive for Covid-19. Gillian Lynne Theatre: Performances of Cinderella has now shut down. London Coliseum: Performances of Hairspray cancelled until July 19th due to a member of the Hairspray production team testing positive for Covid-19. Palace Theatre: Performances of Wonderville Magic until July 20th due to a member of the Wonderville production team testing positive for Covid-19. Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre: Performances of Romeo and Juliet are currently cancelled. Performances will resume from 21 July. Bridge Theatre: Performances of Bach and Sons starring Simon Russell Beale was cancelled until July 17. Royal Court Theatre: seven methods of killing kylie jenner. Performances were cancelled but it is back. Eventim Apollo: Sister Act is now postponed to 2022, with Whoopi Goldberg no longer performing. National Theatre: closed but will reopen and Menier Chocolate Factory: suspended all performances of Paula Vogel’s play Indecent.

With the latest theatre closings due to Covid in London, the question that needs to be asked is how is Broadway planning on opening 38 shows? Times Square has an influx of homeless people, many with mental health and drug problems. In Times Square, reports of assaults and robberies have shot up 185%, yet Mayor de Blasio didn’t increase the police presence or acknowledge the problem until a military man was harmed. Just a few days ago a man out on bail with gun charges, fired a gun, shooting several rounds of ammunition at a complete stranger in Times Square. People need to feel safe, if tourism is to come back and at this rate one has to question how Broadway can come back so soon.