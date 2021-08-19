There is Buzz Around Brilliant, The Musical Playing at the Broadway Bound Theatre Festival

Dani B Productions is pleased to announce the world premiere production of Dani Tapper’s Brilliant, The Musical, musical directed by Casey Reed (Miss Saigon (Broadway Revival)) and directed by Misti Wills.

Fill This House Kim Suskind and Rebecca Stern from the 2020 Reading

Brilliant, is playing four performances only at Off-Broadway’s Theatre Row (410 West 42nd St. NY). Performances are September 28 5:00pm, September 29 2:00pm, September 30 5:00pm, October 2 2:00pm. Tickets are $25 at https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/brilliant/.

Soar Kim Suskind from the 2020 Reading

Sarah, a devoted wife and mother, tries desperately to support her atypical son until his disruptive behaviors become too difficult to manage and she is compelled to make a decision that will affect his future and their relationship.

According to playwright Tapper, “I wrote Brilliant, because I felt it was important to share this very personal story with other parents so they know they are not alone in their struggle to support their atypical child. It is a universal story for parents. Brilliant, focuses on the love we have for our children and how we would do anything to make things better for them. I also believe this show will comfort parents who feel isolated and alone because of the demands they have caring for a child with special needs“.

The production stars Kimberly Suskind (Jon and Jen, Eagle Theater) as Sarah with Hayden Bercy (The King and I, National Tour) as Adam, Courtney Dease (Off-Bdwy: Between Panic and Desire) as Jake, Asher Edgecliffe Johnson (TV: SNL) as young Adam, EmmaLee Kidwell as Kat, Maria Panvini as Julie/Dr. Ellen, and Morgan Scott (REWIND: An Original 80’s Pop Musical) as Meagen/Mrs. Cooke.

He’s My Brother Rebecca Stern from Jan. 20 reading



The production features scenic design by April Marie Bartlett (The Today Show art director) and lighting design by Dan Henry. Josh Liebert ([title of show] reunion) is the sound designer and Sydney Prince is the stage manager. Orchestrations by Samuel Columbus and Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

Website: www.brilliantthemusical.com or ​​https://www.broadwayboundfestival.com/

​​Instagram: @briliantmusical Facebook: Brilliant the Musical Twitter: brilliant_show

