There is No Spot, Where God is Not!

Come together in prayer this Passover and Easter with families and friends. Include your fur babies as well as the world. Let us know hope and keep our faith. Let us keep prayer in our daily lives as God listens and answers. Praise all creatures as brothers and sisters under God. God gave us dominion over the animals to care for them and protect them.

Practice love, mercy and compassion. Your pets love you unconditionally treat them with respect and kindness. Keep all the suffering and homeless animal in prayer. When you can make a difference show an act of mercy with kindness. Donate to save a dog or cat, foster and adopt.

Cuddle and Pray with fur babies for they comfort you, as you comfort them.

God is ever present in our lives and comforts us with his grace. When two or more a gathered ! There is power in our Prayers! Amen

Wishing you all a very Happy Easter and a very blessed Passover.

1 Timothy 4:4–5 — For everything created by God is good, and nothing is to be rejected if it is received with gratitude; for it is sanctified by means of the word of God and prayer.

Prayers for your Fur Baby

In your infinite wisdom, Lord God, when You created the Universe You blessed us with all living creatures. We especially thank-you for giving us our pets, who are our friends and who bring us so much joy in life. Their presence often helps us get through trying times. Thank-you Lord for my pet and may you bless my pet with vitality and love. May joy be every present in our home .

May we realize that as our pets trust us to take care of them, so we should trust you to take care of us, and in taking care of them we share in your love for all Your creatures. Enlighten our minds to preserve all endangered species so that we may continue to appreciate all creations.

Grant this in your name Lord God.

Amen

St. Francis Assisi Patron Saint of Animals

Oh, Lord make me an Instrument for your peace

Where there is hatred, let me bring love.

Where there is offense, let me bring pardon.

Where there is error, let me bring truth.

Where there is doubt, let me bring truth.

Where there is doubt, let me bring faith.

Where there is despair, let me bring hope.

Where there is darkness, let me bring your light.

Where there is sadness, let me bring joy.

Lord God, let me not seek as much to be consoled as to console, to be understand as to understand, to be loved as to love, for it is in giving that one receives, it is in self-forgetting that one is pardoned, it is dying that one is raised to eternal life.