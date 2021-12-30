MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Secrets of Times Square

There Was No Ball Drop in 1942 or 1943

There Was No Ball Drop in 1942 or 1943

In 1942 and 1943, the glowing Ball was temporarily retired due to the wartime “dimout” of lights in New York City. The crowds who still gathered in Times Square in those years greeted the New Year with a minute of silence followed by chimes ringing out from sound trucks parked at the base of the Times Tower.

The New York Times retained ownership of the Tower until 1961, when it was sold to developer Douglas Leigh, who was also the designer and deal-maker behind many of the spectacular signs in Times Square, including the famous Camel billboard that blew water-vapor “smoke rings” over the street. Mr. Leigh stripped the building down to its steel frame, then re-clad it in white marble as the headquarters for Allied Chemical Corporation.

Today, New Year’s Eve in Times Square is a bona fide international phenomenon. Each year, hundreds of thousands of people still gather around the Tower, now known as One Times Square, and wait for hours in the cold of a New York winter for the famous Ball-lowering ceremony. Thanks to satellite technology, a worldwide audience estimated at over one billion people watch the ceremony each year. The lowering of the Ball has become the world’s symbolic welcome to the New Year.

Related Items
Secrets of Times Square

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Secrets of Times Square

Where Does The Ball Go After The Drop?

Suzanna BowlingDecember 30, 2021
Read More

New Year’s Eve Line Up For Times Square

Suzanna BowlingDecember 28, 2021
Read More

Where Are Sound Minds When it Comes To COVID?

Suzanna BowlingDecember 28, 2021
Read More

The New Year’s Eve Ball Gets 192 Gleaming New Crystals and is Named Gift of Wisdom

Suzanna BowlingDecember 28, 2021
Read More
Times Square Ball Drop

An Open Letter To Mayor de Blasio: Please Don’t Drop The Ball

Suzanna BowlingDecember 27, 2021
Read More

Midnight Moment: Building Things

Suzanna BowlingDecember 27, 2021
Read More

2021 Good Riddance Day

Suzanna BowlingDecember 26, 2021
Read More

Wonderama Virtual New Year’s Eve Celebration From Times Square

Suzanna BowlingDecember 25, 2021
Read More

You’re Invited To An Ice Cream Social

Suzanna BowlingDecember 16, 2021
Read More