There’s No Place Like Home Just Ask The Naked Cowboy!

Robert Burck aka “The Naked Cowboy” was arrested at a gathering of bikers in Florida on Saturday. He was doing his stichk in Florida and Florida was having none of it.

Burck, was arrested for aggressive panhandling and resisting an officer without violence at Daytona Beach’s annual Bike Week as a bystander yelled, “Free the cowboy!” 

Burck told his judge “I sing and play guitar in my underwear, I’m the Naked Cowboy from New York City. I’ve been coming down here 21 years in a row. I’m not asking for money, I just play the guitar and people take pictures and sometimes they put money in.”

Burck was released on Sunday when the judge dismissed the panhandling charge. He was ordered to pay $223 in court fees in addition to time served.

Burck ran for NYC mayor in 2009 and again in 2012. His platform was “Do More With Less.”

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

