They’re Back….Pippin: The 50th Anniversary Original Broadway Cast Reunion Concert

Last night magic happened at 54 Below. The legendary original 1972 Broadway cast reunited to share stories and songs from the landmark Tony Award®-winning musical. With its iconic score by. Stephen Schwartz, songs like “Corner of the Sky,” “Magic to Do,” “I Guess I’ll Miss the Man,” “Extraordinary,” “No Time At All,” and more came back to life. Produced and directed by original cast member The show was directed by Walter Willison, with musical direction by Michael Lavine.

You can see the show here.

This once-in-a-lifetime event starred: Tony Award® winner John Rubinstein (Children of a Lesser GodCharlie and the Chocolate Factory)

Joy Franz (Into the Woods, Anastasia national tour)

Candy BrownCandy Brown (Chicago, Grind)

Cheryl Clark (Chicago, A Chorus Line)

Gene Foote (Sweet CharityChicago)

Will D. McMillan (Pippin)
Jennifer Nairn-Smith (FolliesAll That Jazz)

Pamela Sousa (Chicago, “Fosse/Verdon”)

Tony Award® nominee Walter Willison (Two by TwoGrand Hotel)

and Tony Award® nominee Leland Palmer (All That JazzValentino)

with Aaron Lee Battle (Bistro Award winner, Ain’t Misbehavin’ international tour)

The show will also performs tonight at 7pm and 9:30pm with a  livestreamed for the 7pm show. For tickets and more information, click here.

Magda Katz has been in the entertainment world for most of her life as a child actress, assistant to the head publicist of Avco Embassy Pictures, theatrical print agent. She went on to manage the show business career of her 2 children for over 15 years. For the last five years Magda has been filming and editing video trailers of live performances as well as celebrity interviews. Broadway After Dark was the first website to feature her video trailers. She contributed in creating a star studded 90th birthday party for Mickey Rooney at Feinstein’s at the Regency Hotel. Her video trailers have a large international following. Videos are featured on www.t2conline.com. All of Magda’s videos can be viewed at http://www.youtube.com/user/MagdaCorrespondent

