They’re Back….Pippin: The 50th Anniversary Original Broadway Cast Reunion Concert

Last night magic happened at 54 Below. The legendary original 1972 Broadway cast reunited to share stories and songs from the landmark Tony Award®-winning musical. With its iconic score by. Stephen Schwartz, songs like “Corner of the Sky,” “Magic to Do,” “I Guess I’ll Miss the Man,” “Extraordinary,” “No Time At All,” and more came back to life. Produced and directed by original cast member The show was directed by Walter Willison, with musical direction by Michael Lavine.

This once-in-a-lifetime event starred: Tony Award® winner John Rubinstein (Children of a Lesser God, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory)

Joy Franz (Into the Woods, Anastasia national tour)

Cheryl Clark (Chicago, A Chorus Line)

Gene Foote (Sweet Charity, Chicago)

Will D. McMillan (Pippin)

Jennifer Nairn-Smith (Follies, All That Jazz)

Pamela Sousa (Chicago, “Fosse/Verdon”)

Tony Award® nominee Walter Willison (Two by Two, Grand Hotel)

and Tony Award® nominee Leland Palmer (All That Jazz, Valentino)

with Aaron Lee Battle (Bistro Award winner, Ain’t Misbehavin’ international tour)

The show will also performs tonight at 7pm and 9:30pm with a livestreamed for the 7pm show.