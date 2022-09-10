Things Every Homeowner Should Do Before Going on Vacation

Going on vacation is exciting and relaxing because it gives you the chance to get away from the stress of everyday life. You also get some time to spend and bond with the family. It is important to ensure your home is safe while you are away so that you do not come back to a disaster. You can keep your home safe and secure by doing a few simple things before you leave.

Lock Every Entryway

This sounds like an obvious thing to do, but you will be surprised at how vulnerable some of your entryways are. You should check all your doors and windows, including upstairs ones, to make it much harder for someone to access the home.

When doing this, go from door to door and from window to window, ensuring they all have the right locking mechanisms. Do not forget to check any points a person could use to access the basement. If you are not sure whether your home is adequately secure, you can get in touch with a professional to check it for you and to install any extra security measures if you need them.

Install Security Cameras

Home security cameras have gotten much cheaper and easier to install and use over the past few years. Security cameras are a great deterrent for burglars because most of them do not want to be caught on camera committing a crime.

If they break into the home, you will have evidence to show the police so they can investigate. You can also use this evidence to show your insurance company so they pay for damages and any stolen items.

Turn Off the Water Mains

One of the things many people do not think about before going on vacation is the potential for water damage while they are away. Water can be very damaging, and it can be devastating to come back to a flooded house. Apart from the flooding you see, water can cause other issues down the road such as leading to the growth of mold and mildew.

To protect your home while you are away, locate the main water supply valve and shut it off. You should also install a water leak device that can automatically turn it off for you if any flooding happens.

If it does happen, get in touch with a disaster cleanup company that handles water damage. It is much better to deal with water damage as soon as possible because only removing the water and leaving things as-is will cost you a lot more in the future.

Do Your Landscaping

One of the easiest ways to tell someone has been gone for some time is to check their landscape. If the landscaping has not been done for a few days or weeks, it is possible no one has been home for some time. This can lead to someone attempting a break-in. Additionally, large hedges, bushes, and trees are great hiding spots for burglars waiting to pounce once they are sure no one is home.

Coming back from a vacation to a burglarized or damaged home is someone no one wants. Fortunately, you can protect your home by doing a few simple things that should not take too much time. Also, do not forget to let your neighbors know you are away so they can keep an eye on your home.