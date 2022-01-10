Things To Do in NYC: Discover Jim Henson

The Jim Henson Exhibition is an exhibition permanently housed at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, Queens, about the life and work of Jim Henson. The exhibit opened in July 2017.

The exhibition is divided into several sections focusing on different aspects of Henson’s career, from his early, experimental works to the inception of Sesame Street and The Muppet Show. The exhibition features puppets from various productions, as well as several archival items from the Jim Henson Legacy, such as scripts, props, design sketches and models.

Among the nearly 300 objects on view are 47 puppets—including Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Rowlf, The Swedish Chef, Statler, Waldorf, Big Bird, Elmo, Cantus Fraggle, a Skeksis, and other popular favorites—character sketches, storyboards, scripts, photographs, and costumes. Film and television clips and behind-the-scenes footage are presented on monitors and projections throughout. Interactive experiences allow visitors to try their hand at puppeteering on screen and designing a puppet character.

Explore

Forty seven puppets from productions such as The Muppet Show, Sesame Street, Fraggle Rock and The Dark Crystal

Archival video of Wilkins and Wontkins commercials, Sesame Street characters and The Muppet Show Pitch Reel

Archival documents and concept art from various productions, including digital viewers

A customizable Fat Blue Anything Muppet for visitors to add facial features to

An interactive puppet station, where visitors can lip-sync to snippets of classic Sam and Friends scenes

A projection of all 120 episodes of The Muppet Show playing simultaneously

Museum of the Moving Images: 36-01 35 Ave, Astoria