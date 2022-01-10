MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Art

Things To Do in NYC: Discover Jim Henson

Things To Do in NYC: Discover Jim Henson

The Jim Henson Exhibition is an exhibition permanently housed at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, Queens, about the life and work of Jim Henson. The exhibit opened in July 2017.

The exhibition is divided into several sections focusing on different aspects of Henson’s career, from his early, experimental works to the inception of Sesame Street and The Muppet Show. The exhibition features puppets from various productions, as well as several archival items from the Jim Henson Legacy, such as scripts, props, design sketches and models.

Among the nearly 300 objects on view are 47 puppets—including Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Rowlf, The Swedish Chef, Statler, Waldorf, Big Bird, Elmo, Cantus Fraggle, a Skeksis, and other popular favorites—character sketches, storyboards, scripts, photographs, and costumes. Film and television clips and behind-the-scenes footage are presented on monitors and projections throughout. Interactive experiences allow visitors to try their hand at puppeteering on screen and designing a puppet character.

Explore

  • Forty seven puppets from productions such as The Muppet ShowSesame StreetFraggle Rock and The Dark Crystal
  • Archival video of Wilkins and Wontkins commercials, Sesame Street characters and The Muppet Show Pitch Reel
  • Archival documents and concept art from various productions, including digital viewers
  • A customizable Fat Blue Anything Muppet for visitors to add facial features to
  • An interactive puppet station, where visitors can lip-sync to snippets of classic Sam and Friends scenes
  • A projection of all 120 episodes of The Muppet Show playing simultaneously

Museum of the Moving Images: 36-01 35 Ave, Astoria

Related Items
Art

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Art

Things To Do in NYC: Scenes from the Collection

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 10, 2022
Read More

The Bust That Stole The Show

WriterJanuary 5, 2022
Read More

Botticelli’s Christ: Salvation through Art

Suzanna BowlingDecember 26, 2021
Read More

The Shed “Tomás Saraceno: Particular Matter(s)

Suzanna BowlingDecember 24, 2021
Read More

Open Call The Shed Seeks Proposals From NYC-Based Emerging Artists

Suzanna BowlingDecember 16, 2021
Read More

Tips On Using Procreate Brushes For Beginning Artists

WriterDecember 14, 2021
Read More

Living Lights! An Interactive Pop-Up Art Installation by Moully Art For Hanukah

Suzanna BowlingNovember 23, 2021
Read More

The New-York Historical Society presents Art for Change: The Artist & Homeless Collaborative

Suzanna BowlingNovember 18, 2021
Read More

Artists Johnathan Schultz and Brendan Murphy Create Masterpiece for Saks Fifth Avenue

ElizaBeth TaylorNovember 15, 2021
Read More