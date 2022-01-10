MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Things To Do in NYC: Ocean Wonders: Sharks!

Things To Do in NYC: Ocean Wonders: Sharks!

The New York Aquarium was founded in 1896 in Castle Clinton in Battery Park, at the southern tip of Manhattan. In 1902, the New York Zoological Society (now Wildlife Conservation Society) assumed ownership of the aquarium. Although the location of the Aquarium has moved, first from Castle Clinton to the Bronx Zoo before moving to its current home on Coney Island in 1957, the WCS commitment to connecting New Yorkers to ocean wildlife at the Aquarium has never wavered.

The Aquarium is home to over 500 species of marine wildlife and occupies 14 acres on Coney Island, New York. The Aquarium is home to sharks, rays, sea otters, octopus, jellyfish and more. 

Ocean Wonders: Sharks! is home to 18 different kinds of sharks and ray species. Go below the surface and meet the amazing animals, including sharks, rays, sea turtles, and more, that live right off the Coney Island Boardwalk.

There is also an exhibit called Spineless where Pacific octopus, moon jellies, zombie worms, and more. Weird and wonderful invertebrates may lack backbones, but they’re the backbone of our ocean. See them up-close and learn why.

Wondering how to get there? You can take the F or Q train to the West 8th Street station in Coney Island, the B36 to Surf Ave. and West 8th St., or the B68 to Neptune Ave. and West 8th St.

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJanuary 10, 2022
Read More

Things To Do in NYC: Discover Jim Henson

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 10, 2022
Read More

Celebrate International LEGO Day With the Ultimate Master Model Builder!

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 8, 2022
Read More

NY Now2022 Winter Market Returns To NYC’s Javits Center

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 8, 2022
Read More

Lilli Cooper joins Damon Daunno, Shuler Hensley and Rachel York For The Muse Sessions

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 7, 2022
Read More

Time To Pow Wow With The Thunderbird American Indian Dancers

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 7, 2022
Read More

Peoples’ Symphony Concerts Are Back at The Town Hall

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 6, 2022
Read More

The Lambs’ Virtual Conversation Nick Davis

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 6, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJanuary 5, 2022
Read More