Things To Do Over Labor Day Weekend in NYC

MetaMorfosi NY has extended its Banksy Building Castles in the Sky exhibit! It was initially slated to close on Labor Day, but was extended until the end of the year due to a surge in popularity. At this exhibit, spectators will gain an in-depth understanding of Banksy and the message that is being sent through his art. Now the exhibit will play through the end of the year due to massive public success. Since opening, the exhibit has seen a high volume of booking demands and droves of fans lining up at 250 Bowery during the early hours of the morning.
The exhibition is curated by Stefano Antonelli and Gianluca Marziani, depicting Banksy as a classical artist for the first time in history. Showcased in the Former Museum of Photography in New York alongside a never- before-seen interdisciplinary academic research project, 120 original Banksy pieces allow spectators to discover the mysterious universe of the Bristol-born Street artist.
Garnering widespread praise from the likes of both amateurs and academics, Banksy Building Castles in the Sky beings with paintings from the earliest phase of his career and winds its way up to more recent works from Dismaland and more. Thus, viewers are given the chance to delve into detail and discover in detail the inspiration behind his enigmatic art.
Among the works on display, all of which are authenticated, are some of the artist’s most iconic and famous achievements. Most notably included are Girl with Balloon, often compared to a contemporary Mona Lisa, and Love is in the Air (Flower Thrower), in which Banksy transfigures the violent aesthetics of a militant young man by placing in his hand a bouquet evocative of peace and beauty. Other noted works are Mickey Snake, from Dismaland in the only sculpture installation on display, Bomb Hugger, Family Target, Rubber Ducky, Toxic Mary, and Gangsta Rat, a tribute to the 1990s hip hop icons who influenced Banksy in his formative years in Bristol.
The exhibit is accompanied by a catalog that provides admirers with a more in-depth understanding of Banksy’s work, featuring a series of interdisciplinary analyses by art curators and professors tying together various complex themes. The catalog is published by Sagep and Rizzoli International and is distributed by Rizzoli International in the world and within the exhibit’s bookstore.
Banksy Building Castles in the Sky, 250 Bowery St., the former International Center of Photography Museum. Monday–Thursday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday–Sunday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. From $ 8.60 www.newyorkbanksy.com @newyorkbanksy
This Sunday, Sept. 4 Hell’s Kitchen’s very own Dalton’s Bar & Grill (611 9th Ave, at 43rd Street) will host the grand finale to its first annual “Dalton’s Got Talent” karaoke competition. Throughout the summer, 16 talented contestants have been voted by audience to advance to this Sunday’s finale. A panel of esteemed theater industry professionals will judge the event including Jim Caruso (“Cast Party” at Birdland), Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde, Les Misérables, Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark), and Lulu Picart (upcoming Broadway revival of 1776) will present the “Dalton’s Got Talent” winner with a Grand Prize of $3000.
Make the final days of summer your most memorable. See Matisse: The Red Studio before it’s too late (closing September 10), enjoy DJs from the Lot Radio in our Sculpture Garden during UNIQLO NYC Nights (tomorrow, September 2), and be enveloped by Barbara Kruger’s larger-than-life installation. There’s also time to catch a frightful film as part of our summer series Horror: Messaging the Monstrous (in our theaters through September 5), shop the season’s best designs at the MoMA Design Store, and take in the views from our midtown oasis.
Summer 2022 was Guggenheim Museum Bilbao most successful since it opened, with a total of 449,477 visitors, attesting to the Museum’s recovery in the wake of the pandemic, in the year of its 25th anniversary.
One of the key reasons for the strong summer season was, without a doubt, the opportunity to enjoy Motion. Autos, Art, Architecture, an exhibition exploring the artistic dimension of the automobile, which ends on September 18. Due to the great success of the exhibition sponsored by Iberdrola and the Volkswagen Group, the Museum decided several weeks ago to extend its opening hours so that people who have not yet been able to visit or who wish to enjoy the experience all over again can do so between 9 am and 8 pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, and from 9 am to 9 pm on Fridays and Saturdays. This exhibit closes the September 18th.
