Things To Do Over Labor Day Weekend in NYC

The exhibition is curated by Stefano Antonelli and Gianluca Marziani, depicting Banksy as a classical artist for the first time in history. Showcased in the Former Museum of Photography in New York alongside a never- before-seen interdisciplinary academic research project, 120 original Banksy pieces allow spectators to discover the mysterious universe of the Bristol-born Street artist.

Garnering widespread praise from the likes of both amateurs and academics, Banksy Building Castles in the Sky beings with paintings from the earliest phase of his career and winds its way up to more recent works from Dismaland and more. Thus, viewers are given the chance to delve into detail and discover in detail the inspiration behind his enigmatic art.

Among the works on display, all of which are authenticated, are some of the artist’s most iconic and famous achievements. Most notably included are Girl with Balloon, often compared to a contemporary Mona Lisa, and Love is in the Air (Flower Thrower), in which Banksy transfigures the violent aesthetics of a militant young man by placing in his hand a bouquet evocative of peace and beauty. Other noted works are Mickey Snake, from Dismaland in the only sculpture installation on display, Bomb Hugger, Family Target, Rubber Ducky, Toxic Mary, and Gangsta Rat, a tribute to the 1990s hip hop icons who influenced Banksy in his formative years in Bristol.

The exhibit is accompanied by a catalog that provides admirers with a more in-depth understanding of Banksy’s work, featuring a series of interdisciplinary analyses by art curators and professors tying together various complex themes. The catalog is published by Sagep and Rizzoli International and is distributed by Rizzoli International in the world and within the exhibit’s bookstore.