Things to look out for when buying a house

When you are viewing homes, it is easy to get side-tracked by the décor and aesthetics. However, you need to be looking at the property’s structure and the size of each room. You need to focus on the practicality of the place and whether it will be a good investment. Buying a property is a tricky task – especially for first-time buyers. Take your time with the viewing process and stick to your gut instinct.

Here are a few things to watch out for viewing a house.

Damp

You need to watch out for the classic signs of damp. Look at the corners and ceiling of each room and assess whether there is a musty smell or discoloured patches. There may have been damp in the past that has been resolved now. Or, the damp might still be an issue, and a piece of furniture is covering it now. Always look behind wardrobes and inspect the ceiling before moving forward with the buying process.

Damp can have a negative impact on your health and cause long term conditions. You should hire a surveyor to view the property before you make any final decisions. They can assess whether the property has damp or is at risk of it.

Check the outside

You need to see if there is any structural damage to the outside of the property. The gutters might be damaged, the roof could have structural issues, and the garden could be poorly maintained. While these things might look minor from afar, they could turn out to be quite an expensive thing to fix.

A surveyor can also check for the presence of asbestos in the property. Asbestos is a toxic fibre that can lead to lung cancer and mesothelioma. If asbestos is found in your property, it needs to be removed and addressed. You can’t smell or see asbestos, so you need to hire a professional to find it. If you have experienced an asbestos related disease, you can file an asbestos claim to receive support.

Ask the seller questions

You should always ask the seller questions when you are walking around the property. Ask them about the neighbours, neighbourhood, local schools and much more. You might find that some loud neighbours next door caused the previous owners to move out. The seller is unlikely to reveal anything that could dissuade you from buying the property. You could talk to some local people to find out more about the area.

Check the storage

Always check the storage space in the property and assess whether there is enough of it. You could build extra storage units into the bedrooms and loft space.

If you find a property you like, you should view it a few times to inspect every room properly.