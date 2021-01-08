Things to Make the City Mommy Happy This Winter

Moms across America are looking at a very different kind of winter than they are used too. There will be a ton of challenges to keep kids happy. But, there are a few items out there to make things better. After all we all need a little help, especially our wonderful mommies.

Winter activities at home may be a bit more limited if you live in a metropolitan area, but here are a few ways to keep them entertained.

On snowy days head to Central Park for some socially-distanced sledding. For days that are just a bit too chilly, there is nothing better than hot chocolate and board games. For days when outdoor activity is incredibly limited due to bad weather streaming services are offering some great new releases to watch on a stormy night after homework is complete.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs is back on Netflix. The inspirational animated feature is fun and also shares an important message of self-acceptance. In addition, Hulu is featuring family favorite series Shrek again. Both kids and adults will laugh out loud and get in those important giggles.

It seems like simple stuff, but with all that is going on between Zoom classes and your at home work schedule sometimes you just need a reminder that it is okay to do the easiest thing.

And, here are a few more great things to ease your winter days. Your little ones will be happy when they are feeling fresh. Bath time is also an important moment to bond with your child during this stressful time. Johnson & Johnson Baby and Aveeno Baby both do just that. After coming in from a fun day of making snowman with your toddler they will not pout, but rather be thrilled for washing up with Johnson & Johnson shampoos and conditioners. As one four-year-old stated, “I love it. It smells so nice.” The variety of strengthening to conditioning samples is superb. From smells to quality, they get an A plus rating.

For infants to toddlers it is especially important to keep their skin feeling soft and hydrated during the season. The newly launched JOHNSON’S® Cottontouch® Creamy Oil and JOHNSON’S® Shea & Cocoa Butter Creamy Oil just does that. Both leave your child’s skin incredibly soft, but without a feeling of being too thick and sticky. The biggest issue many mommies have is that creams and oils can just feel layered on their child, but not these. Both absorb quickly on your squirmy little one before they jump off and play. Aveeno® baby soothing hydration creamy oil also offers the same soothing feeling, while also giving your baby tender care this season. Little ones love the smell and will bring them to a state of tranquility that is perfect for nighttime. And, since many children with their delicate skin also have different needs there is also the fantastistic Aveeno Eczema Therapy. It helps soothe and heal in an incredible way.

And, with so much attention that mommy gives to the kids it is nice to remember she needs some love herself. Treat yourself with a new article of clothing. We are all on a budget, but sometimes retail therapy is just what the doctor ordered. So why not give yourself something that you will adore and be incredibly functional. Revtown Jeans are said to be the most comfortable jeans on the planet. And, it is pretty much proven once you slip them on and start dashing around your apartment after your hyper toddler.

They form to the body in the most incredible way. After an hour of wearing them they simply sculpt to your skin. They are soft to the touch, and they hide and disguise that little bit of extra weight we are all feeling a tad guilty about right now. Instead, with these on you are going to feel like a million bucks.

Here is to Mommy this winter.

Cover Photo by Alexander Dummer on Unsplash