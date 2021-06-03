Things We Love in 2021

Summer is finally starting and the sun is starting to shine on our world. Here are some things we love.

Tonight, Thursday, June 3rd @ 7PM ET , Masciarelli — the acclaimed Abruzzo estate led by mother-daughter team Marina Cvetic and Miriam Masciairelli — will be one of three wineries profiled this evening on WINE.COM for the virtual tasting series: Italian Signature Wines Academy, a new series celebrating the most revered family-owned estates. The garrulous and glamorous Miriam Lee Masciarelli (daughter and Brand Ambassador for the estate) will be burning the midnight oil discussing the history of the brand, Abruzzo, family legacy, innovation, and one of the Masciarelli’s most beloved wines of the collection, which was dedicated to Marina Cvetic by the late Gianni Masciarelli, Marina Cvetic Montepulciano d’Abruzzo Riserva – a beautiful wine representing an intense and remarkable expression of the historical vines of Abruzzo. The 100% Montepulciano comes from 8 of the estate’s top parcels and serves as a living homage to the summit Montepulciano climbed and transcended. The wine is having its best depletion year ever. Gwendolyn Osborn will host the unforgettable evening. Register here.

Opera Gallery is celebrating famous painter and sculptor Manolo Valdés with an unprecedented solo exhibition simply titled Manolo Valdés at their New York location (791 Madison Avenue) running through June 20th. Known as one of the major artists on the Contemporary art scene, Manolo Valdés has been exploring for almost 60 years the great classics of History of Art, inscribing his œuvre in the path of great masters that preceded him.Internationally acclaimed both as a painter and as a sculptor, Valdés is a pioneering and adventurous explorer of image, form and materials, instantly recognizable with his unique and innovative style.

Fascinated by matter and its properties, the artist gives it life in an unparalleled way. Aluminum, bronze, resin, stainless-steel, burlap, wood, oil, mirror, alabaster… all these materials gather to reveal the classical theme of the female portrait under a new light.

The exhibition in New York will present a selection of the newest works coming directly from the artist’s studio.

Valdés has developed a particularly acute awareness of the importance of the image and its iconic value. His œuvre is a stunning interpretation of the History of Art, and a glorious tribute to the Classics as well as the Masterpieces of the greats of yore, such as El Greco, Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Constantin Brancusi… Using a broad range of raw materials Valdés subverts, reinvents or reinvigorates these familiar images and their established contexts.

The Paris is hosting a Bob Dylan series. Check out at the beloved movie theater such flicks as Martin Scorsese’s “Rolling Thunder Revue,” “No Direction” and “The Last Waltz.” And, there is even free popcorn and beverages at all showings. Love your theaters and get back out there for the art.

CaringKind, New York City’s leading expert on Alzheimer’s and dementia caregiving will be hosting their 25th annual Forget-Me-Not Gala virtually for the second year. Their mission is to create, deliver and promote comprehensive and compassionate care and support services for individuals and families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. They achieve their mission by providing programs and services for individuals with dementia, their family, and professional caregivers, increasing public awareness, collaborating with research centers, and informing public policy through advocacy.

The Forget-Me-Not Gala is a way for CaringKind to continue to raise funds to support the myriad of programs offered. Through the kind contributions from sponsors like Atria Senior Living and their Chairman and CEO John Moore who will be honored with CaringKind’s “Corporate Leadership” award for his company’s outstanding dedication to providing quality care for individuals and families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, as well as their Auction which runs from Tuesday, June 1st, 2021, at 8:00AM until Monday, June 7th at 9:00PM.

The Westhampton Beach Project. This 3rd annual free to the public event is bringing a combination of music, ballet and modern dance to the Westhampton community. The two-day event will be hosted on the Great Lawn on Main Street in Westhampton Beach, NY on July 30th and 31st beginning at 8:30 PM. Conceptualized by local Westhampton resident, artist and President of the Musical Mime Theater, Steven Colucci, who has been working in the arts for over 45 years and worked closely with the famous Marcel Marceau. After a year in which the arts has greatly suffered, Colucci has made it his personal mission to provide all of these amazing performers with a platform to showcase their talents and bring the arts back to Westhampton.

Enduring Hearts will be hosting its 6th Annual Bourbon Gala & Auction – Special Belmont & Bourbon Event – Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Rustix Manor located at 503 South Holly Springs Road – Woodstock, GA. Guests will enjoy a live watch party for Belmont Stakes, over 11 top-shelf whiskeys, gourmet southern cuisine, Van Winkle family bourbon raffle, wine pull, 50+ silent auction items, rare live auction VIP experience that includes private jet service to the Buffalo Trace distillery and a VIP tour and a private barrel selection of Blanton’s Original Single Barrell Bourbon Whiskey from Sazerac and accommodations at the new private Stagg Lodge overlooking the distillery. TIFFANY & CO. will award a signature hat to the most fashionable lady. Some notable guests include Richard Seymour (3x Patriots Super Bowl Champion) and Albert Sye (Mean Circle Ventures).

See the Statue of Liberty this weekend up close and celebrate Greece. “Sail to Freedom” will honor 200 years of the commencement of the Greek Revolution of 1821 with a stunning event with tickets here. The beautiful event in the harbor will include several ships and is being produced by GLOBAL ALIVE LLC initiative, under the auspices of the State Department for Hellenes Abroad of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Greek National Tourism Organisation, the Region of Attica and the Region of Central Macedonia.

Curatorial platform Ndr Nw Mgmt will present their inaugural show at Ed. Varie featuring the work of artist Charles Von Herrlich. The exhibition runs through till July 10th, 2021, and Von Herrlich will be showcasing nine pieces of sculptural work throughout his month-long exhibition. This series of wood carvings utilize the naturally occurring forms and grains in the wood for their compositional foundation. Von Herrlich’s approach to this grouping of work progressed from specificity and control, to loose handling and the randomness of decay. An apt metaphor for trying to make sense of these forms, and the inevitable shortcomings of that appeal to order. There is uncarved bark-wood remaining on all sides of these sculptures, and anatomical reference points coincide with the checks in the wood. The stump itself has guided Von Herrlich’s caring carving hand.

Tribeca Festival is back next week. We are thrilled for an in-person festival coming back to New York City. Clinton Hall will host several screenings at Empire Outlets. Get ready for some amazing days here.

And, did you hear Tribeca Festival, presented by AT&T, today announced the 2021 jury members who will select winning projects in the film, immersive, games and the festivals all new podcasts competition sections. The Festival has increased to 14 different competition categories where jurors will honor winning storytellers and creators with monetary awards and some will receive the soon to be announced unique Tribeca Festival Art Award supported by CHANEL where each year ten world-class artists donate work to be presented as an award to honored filmmakers. Jurors for Tribeca’s 20th anniversary edition include a diverse roster of groundbreaking filmmakers, award-winning actors, celebrated multi-hyphenate producers and leaders from entertainment and culture including Sharon Stone, Patricia Arquette, Sanaa Lathan, Warrington Hudlin, Delroy Lindo, Elijah Wood, Bryan Cranston, Andre Holland, Margaret Cho, Hari Nef, and more.

Fans of Netflix’s global hit show ‘Money Heist’, also known as ‘La Casa de Papel’, get the chance to join the gang and test their ingenuity, nerves and courage in Money Heist: The Experience. The fully immersive experience will launch in cities across the USA, Europe and Latin America beginning Summer 2021, including in NYC.

Recruited into the notorious gang by Lisboa for a series of heists on spectacular international targets, participants will have their nerve tested as they attempt to follow The Professor’s plan to find out if they have what it takes to infiltrate the vault and earn a coveted spot in the gang. Co-produced by Netflix and Fever, the leading entertainment discovery platform, the experience is a high-energy immersive theatrical event. Each experience will be uniquely adapted for every specific region with venues to be announced shortly before the opening date, adding to the drama of every participant’s personal storyline. The waitlist is now open for those wanting to be the first to find out further information. The Experience will offer fans looking forward to the highly-anticipated Season 5, due to air later this year, the chance to immerse themselves in the world of heists while they await the show’s finale.

Some things that took place that we love included the 15th Annual Sheikh Zayed Book Awards, the most esteemed and lucrative literary prizes in the Arab world, took place on May 24. The virtual ceremony highlighted the 2021 Award winners in eight categories, giving the winners a platform to speak to the cultural and historical importance of the awards.The winners, hailing from five different countries – Egypt, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, the United States, and Tunisia – received accolades for their contributions to the following categories: Publishing and Technology, Young Author, Contribution to the Development of Nations, Literature, Literary and Art Criticism, Translation, Children’s Literature, and Arabic Culture in Other Languages. The winning titles in the children’s books and literature categories will be entitled for translation funding through the Award’s Translation Grant.

On May 7, President of the Montclair Film Board Evelyn Colbert and TV host Stephen Colbert joined the organization’s Executive Director Tom Hall for a virtual conversation about “The Future of Montclair Film,” as well as the organization’s previous special events amongst other conversations.

As of now, with Broadway coming back in September alongside many New Jersey theaters, Montclair Film is planning an in-person 10th annual Montclair Film Festival, taking place October 21-30, 2021. We will continue to present virtual programs as well, reaching audiences around the world through the power of our Virtual Cinema platform, powered by Eventive.

‘Home Economics’ actress and mother of two, Karla Souza, joined the creators of ‘got milk?’ and toma leche on Thursday, May 13, to kick-off the #StayStrongTogether challenge on IG and Twitter – celebrating the strength, resilience, and the adaptability of the human spirit while inspiring others to give back. The effort marks a partnership between California Milk Processor Board and No Kid Hungry to help provide up to 1 million meals to school feeding programs throughout the Golden State.

And, we have to give a shout out finally to New York City business. Continue to support local restaurants. The pick of the month is Noreetuh. The Michelin-recognized modern Hawaiian restaurant has influences from Asia and the Pacific and is open for dining. It has launched a variety of carefully organized plates with supreme ingredients and approachable menu prices.

The restaurant is known for their flavorful and inventive musubis,a popular snack in Hawaii, and now has ten different options or is available as a platter with a choice of four and an option to add a half bottle of Charles Heidsieck Brut Réserve. Some selections include Spicy Salmon Tartare with tobiko and spicy mayo; Galbi, braised beef short rib and kimchi; and Shiitake Mushroom with kombu and ginger.

Happy June!