Things We Love in These Crazy Times

The world is upside down, but with the madness has come some great acts of kindness that are bringing us joy.

enCourage Kids Foundation hosted #NationalHighFiveDay to make sure their hospital partners have the power to meet the urgent needs they are facing during these crucial times. www.encourage-kids.org/virtual-handshake

Street vendors are an essential part of New York City and in the past few weeks these small business owners have been hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak. The Street Vendor Project’s members are low-wage immigrant workers who rely on busy streets in order to survive day to day and do not have a safety net to fall back on. The organization asked New Yorkers to support their members in a local online fundraiser.

LA Lakers forward, Kyle “KUZ” Kuzma, partnered with the California Milk Processor Board (got milk?) to kick off a campaign to inform families about free meals for children available at participating drive-thru sites throughout California in light of the COVID-19 emergency school closures. You can find out more about the program by visiting gotmilk.com

To keep folks smiling at home, BABE Wine Founder Josh “The Fat Jewish” Ostrovsky hosted “The Fat Jewish Gives Away Money and Prizes While the World is Quarantined Show” on Instagram Live. The show provided BABEs around the globe the chance to prizes like more BABE, a month’s free rent and streaming services for a year.

Some ASICS athletes are coping with self-quarantine and trying to maintain a connection with the athletic and fitness communities. The ASICS Frontrunner team in Italy created the #UntiedyetUnited movement on social media and it’s gaining momentum right now. The Instagram activation has reached several countries since beginning in Italy – U.S., Poland, France, UK, Germany, Brazil, Australia and more.

Also, to keep people moving at home, ASICS removed the paywall on the ASICS Studio app – offering free workouts as well as mindfulness and meditation options for anyone who just wants to catch their breath for a moment.

PUBLIC, a Luxury-for-All hotel concept created by hotelier and Studio 54 co-founder Ian Schrager brought out the party on Soundcloud. Guests can replay some of the best DJ sets from the hotel’s infamous nightlife venues: PUBLIC Arts and The Roof. From MATTE Projects’ parties to A Club Called Ronda, listeners got a lot of funky, disco-inspired tunes to keep them going throughout the many hours spent at home.

And a week ago, Candy Crush released free, unlimited lives worldwide across its portfolio of games for one week, including the beloved Candy Crush. The initiative comes as Candy Crush teamed up with the World Health Organization this week on their #PlayApartTogether campaign to help encourage physical distancing. The free unlimited lives was available to players of the following games: Candy Crush Saga, Candy Crush Soda Saga, Candy Crush Jelly Saga, Candy Crush Friends Saga, Farm Heroes Saga, Bubble Witch 3 Saga and Pet Rescue Saga.