Thinking About Moving to Colorado?

Are you thinking of moving to Colorado? That’s a great decision. Colorado is one of the best states to live in the United States. It is a diverse state with plenty of activities and a consistently rising economy. The State is full of gorgeous landscapes, fun-loving and helpful people, and numerous options for adventures. But there are certain things you must consider before you move to Colorado. So if you are looking for further information to prepare yourself to move to the Centennial State, you’ve come to the right place.

Preparing Your Home

Colorado has a total area of 104100 square miles, so you can choose between a lot of great places to live. If you are a fan of city life, then you can choose to live in Denver or Colorado springs. These cities have a fast-paced life with everything you can find in a metropolitan city. And if you want to stay in a city but have access to nature in a short distance, you can consider Boulder. Boulder is a medium-sized city right next to the Rocky mountains. But if you are moving to Colorado to live right amidst nature, a place like Fraser is perfect for you. You can be away from the hustle and bustle of a city and enjoy living in a friendly and supportive community.

It’s no secret that Colorado weather can be intense. When you start narrowing your search for a home base, make sure you examine the quality of the property thoroughly beforehand – especially the roof. If you don’t, you may become friends with a local residential roofing company sooner than you think! You should also check the air ducts and the furnace filters. It is quite natural for dust and dirt to accumulate in the air ducts and prevent the warm air from the furnace to circulate inside the house. Furnace filters are inexpensive and should be changed to increase the effectiveness of the heating system.

You must also check the windows and doors for air leaks as they can let the precious hour air escape and let cold air inside your house. You can use caulk to seal the window edges properly and apply weather strips around the door. If water pipes are going around the house through areas that are not heated, like the basement or the garage, make sure that they are covered with foam insulators. That will prevent the water from freezing inside them.

Outline Your Budget

Living in the Centennial State can be quite expensive, so you need to understand your budget properly. If you wish to live in a Colorado mountain town, things might not be so expensive for you. But if you are going to live in the city, expenses can rise depending on your lifestyle.

Housing is probably the most expensive cost of living in Colorado. Even though property taxes are low in Colorado, prices of houses are quite high. You might need to do some research to find an affordable place to live. For example, if you need to be in Denver and find the housing too expensive there, you can choose to live in Federal Heights, which is a 20 minutes drive.

Food and transportation are the other costs that you need to keep track-of. Eating out might seem tempting and convenient, but that might eat into your budget a lot. Check the supermarkets and grocery stores to run a quick comparison and then decide based on cost and convenience. Cities like Denver have great options for public transportation that can save you a lot of money. Living in the suburbs might raise your transportation costs, so compare the savings on housing with the increase in transport.

Prepare for High Altitude

Colorado has the highest mean altitude of all the States, which is 6800 feet above sea level. So in case you are moving from the plains or the coast, you might need to prepare yourself for altitude sickness. Altitude sickness happens when your body and brain cannot adjust to the lack of oxygen in the thin air of the mountains. It makes you feel dizzy and fatigued.

Altitude sickness is often temporary. Your body needs 24-48 hours to adjust itself to the lack of oxygen. Most people feel perfectly alright after about 24 hours. You should drink more water while you are waiting for your body to get accustomed to the high altitude. The oxygen dissolved in the water can be absorbed by the blood capillaries in your stomach and make you feel better. In the meantime, rest as much as you can to conserve oxygen in your body.

Even though most people moving to Colorado prefer to live in Denver or Colorado Springs, Fraser is one of the best places if you want to be close to both nature and city life. Fraser is the closest mountain town to Denver located only 70 miles away which means that you can live in the lap of tranquility and have access to the perks of a larger city close by.

Wherever you decide to live in Colorado, we hope that we could provide you some vital information.