Thinking of a Career Change? Consider Studying Criminology

There could be many reasons why you’re currently considering a career change. It may be because your industry has suffered a downturn, or perhaps you’re just bored and wanting to do something that makes a difference. When it comes to second careers, there are lots of choices out there, and one area that may interest you is criminology. If you have an enquiring, analytical mind, and want to work in criminal justice, policing, or similar areas, then studying criminology may be a good choice for you. Here are some reasons to research these particular courses.

Criminology gives you a choice of careers

Studying criminology isn’t just for those who want to go into policing or go on to study forensics. There are several careers you can do with a criminology degree, although some of them will require further training such as graduate school.

Some popular career choices for criminology graduates include:

Criminologist – someone who examines different aspects of crime and helps find ways to tackle criminal behavior and reduce reoffending

Intelligence officer – can work for either the government or private organizations, gathering and compiling intelligence that can be used to prevent threats such as terrorism

Parole officer – working with individuals who are leaving the prison system, a parole officer helps them to find ways to re-enter society and avoid reoffending

Crime victim specialists – work with victims of crime to help get them medical, psychological and other help, as well as liaising with the police and other agencies to seek justice for the victim

Private investigator – working for individuals and businesses, you’ll carry out a wide range of investigations and gather evidence

Social policy researchers – this role involves undertaking research projects on social issues and compiling data

Therefore, if you graduate in criminology, there’s no telling where your career might take you.

You can study criminology online

A significant concern for many people returning to study is whether they can fit it in with their current commitments, whether it’s work, kids, or caring for relatives. In these situations, studying online is often a better option, as while you have to hit deadlines, you get more flexibility on the pace of your study and where and when you complete the work. There are a lot of advantages to online learning, and it’s becoming increasingly popular in Canada, where around 15% of college enrolments are on fully-online courses. Online study is also ideal for those who live in remote areas, whose local colleges may not offer specialist courses like criminology.

Criminology can be combined with different subjects

While criminology is an interesting major on its own, it can also be taken as a combined degree, or as a major with a minor subject in something related. This is useful for those who have a specific career path in mind.

Wilfred Laurier University offers a combined criminology and policing degree, which is ideal for those who have decided they specifically want to work in a police role, whether it’s entering the force as an officer or doing one of the many support jobs.

Criminology is also often combined with a minor in psychology or sociology, for those who want to work with victims or offenders, or in a role that involves crime prevention.

Criminology graduates earn above the average

Salaries for those who work in criminology-related roles can vary a lot, depending on where you live in the country and the type of work and organization you choose. However, the average salary for criminology jobs in Canada is $87k, which compares favorably to the national average of $55k. Those who spend time on career development and go to graduate school tend to land higher-paid roles.

It’s an interesting subject to study

If you’re trying to fit in a degree around other commitments, it’s essential you’re interested in the subject; otherwise, you will find it hard to stay motivated. Criminology is a fascinating subject, and when you study a degree, you take on lots of different units, such as:

Criminal behavior

Critical thinking

Contemporary issues

The criminal justice system

Policing

Criminal law

Psychology

This will give you several useful skills to help you find an entry-level career in criminology, or help you get into further study such as graduate school.

Criminology careers are future proof

The kind of roles you find within criminology are often future proof, which means they are the kind of jobs that are essential even during a recession, economic downturn, or other crisis. No career is 100% secure, but in general, criminology jobs tend to be secure compared to other areas.

Another challenge that’s currently facing graduates is that half of Canada’s jobs are facing the threat of automation, with many industries hiring fewer people and relying on software to do tedious tasks. However, criminologists are among the careers least likely to be automated. This is because they involve working with people, communication skills, and the ability to carefully look at the evidence, which are things that need the human touch.

Lots of different people study criminology

People from all sorts of backgrounds study criminology, and these jobs require many different types of skills, including ones you may have picked up in your first career. This may include:

Being good at math or understanding statistics

Having an analytic mind

Having good observational skills and being able to ask the right questions

Excellent communication skills – being able to take complicated information and communicate it to others

An interest in people and behavior

If you have any of the above attributes, then you may be a good fit for criminology, so it may be a career to consider.

Studying criminology is an excellent way to get into many different career paths, whether it’s working within the police, government, or private organizations. If you are looking for a new career path and something that’ll give you a real challenge, then studying criminology may be an option to consider, as it could potentially open up so many doors for you.