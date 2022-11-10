Thirty Amazing Performers From Broadway Take TO The Stage For Prospect’s 2022 Musical Theater Lab

Each year, Prospect’s musical theater lab presents original musical shorts. They will premiere on November 17th at Symphony Space. Ther cast includes returning Prospect alumni from across the years — as well as fantastic talents from the Broadway stage and National Tours of Broadway shows, and exciting newcomers to the company.

This year Caption This is written by: Rheanna Atendido, Skyler Chin & Sita Sunil, Amy Engelhardt, Jessie Field & James Martinez Salem, Sarah Hammond & Or Matias, Nay Harris & Raiah Rofsky, J. Quinton Johnson, Sarah Kaufman & Shane Dittmar, Sam Norman & Eliza Randall and Jesse J. Sanchez.

The concert evening will be directed by Dev Bondarin, Prospect’s Associate Artistic Director, and the musical theater lab is curated by Dev Bondarin & Cara Reichel. Additional creative team and cast members will be announced at a later date.

The culminating one-night-only concert performance of new works generated in the 2022 lab will be presented at NYC’s Symphony Space (2537 Broadway @ 95thStreet) on Thursday, November 17th @ 7:30pm. The anticipated running time is 95-100 minutes with no intermission.

Tickets are $25 and are available at www.ProspectTheater.org or by calling Symphony Space’s box office, 212-864-5400. To view Symphony Space’s COVID Safety protocols, visit: https://www.symphonyspace.org/your-visit/what-you-need-to-know.