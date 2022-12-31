Those We Lost in 2022

Meat Loaf (Marvin Lee Aday), sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, his most popular being his 1977 debut record, “Bat Out of Hell.” He won a Grammy Award for his song “I’d Do Anything For Love” and appeared in over 65 movies, including an iconic role in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Hit singles include “Paradise by the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad” and “You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth.” Meatloaf

Kirstie Alley, was best known for her award-winning performance as Rebecca Howe on “Cheers” and her roles in iconic movies like “Look Who’s Talking” and “Drop Dead Gorgeous.” Alley won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her work on “Cheers” and earned the same nominations her role as the title character in “Veronica’s Closet.” She received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and would see a revitalizing in her fame later in life with appearances on several reality shows including “Dancing with the Stars” twice and “Celebrity Big Brother.” Alley died after a battle with cancer.

Comedian and actor Louie Anderson was best known for his long career as a stand-up comic and for his Emmy-winning role on “Baskets.” Anderson helped create “Life With Louie,” an animated series in which he played a version of his childhood self. He was also host to a revival of the game show “Family Feud.” Anderson died at a hospital in Las Vegas of complications from cancer on Jan. 21. He was 68.

John Aniston, was best known as the character Victor Kiriakis, in the daytime soap-opera, “Days of Our Lives” which earned him a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2017, and a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2022. Throughout his career he was featured in dozens of TV shows and films including “Kojak,” “The West Wing” and “Gillmore Girls.“ He died on Nov. 11, his daughter is actress Jennifer Aniston.

Lyricist Marilyn Bergman was teamed up with her composer husband Alan Bergman to write several hit songs. In 1969, the duo won an Academy Award for best song for “The Windmills of Your Mind.” They won again in 1975 for “The Way We Were.” In 1984, they won an Academy Award for best original song score for the movie “Yentl.” They also won two Grammys and four Emmys over their career. They also wrote the theme songs to hit TV shows like “Maude” and “Good Times” and were inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in 1980.

Director Peter Bogdanovich, started his career as a movie critic and worked at the Museum of Modern Art producing film retrospectives. He worked as an assistant director on the movie “Wild Angels” in 1966. His 1971 breakthrough movie, “The Last Picture Show, garnering eight Academy Award nominations, including best picture and best director. He also directed such hits as “What’s Up, Doc?” in 1972 and “Paper Moon” in 1973. He also directed TV movies and episodes of popular shows such as “The Sopranos.”

Stephen “tWitch” Boss (40) worked as a dancer and choreographer, competing on the TV show “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2008, finishing in second place. In 2010, he worked with Ellen DeGeneres on a dance routine, and was hired as the show’s DJ and frequent guest host in 2014. He also appeared with DeGeneres in the TV show “Ellen’s Game of Games,” which was on the air from 2017 to 2021. Boss appeared in such movies as “Step Up,” “Magic Mike XXL” and “Stomp The Yard 2: Homecoming.” James Caan’s screen debut was in the 1963 movie “Irma la Douce.” He delivered a heart-breaking performance in the 1971 TV-movie “Brian’s Song,” for which he was nominated for an Emmy. In 1972, he played the role of Santino “Sonny” Corleone in “The Godfather,” which earned him a Best Supporting Actor nomination. He reprised the role in “The Godfather: Part II” in 1974. He starred in several movies in the 1970s and 1980s, such as “Rollerball” and “Thief.” He is well known for his roles in the 1990 movie “Misery,” and the 2003 movie “Elf.”

In the 1970s, Irene Cara acted in television shows such as “Roots: The Next Generations” and “The Electric Company.” Her breakout role was Coco Hernandez in the 1980 movie “Fame,” for which she earned a Golden Globe nomination. She also sang the title track on the “Fame” soundtrack, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard dance charts. In 1983, Cara co-wrote and sang the title song “Flashdance…What A Feeling,” for the hit movie “Flashdance.” For this song she won a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Performance as well as an Academy Award for best original song.

Pat Carroll began her long career as a comedic actress on television, appearing in Sid Caesar’s variety show, for which she won an Emmy, and as Bunny Halper on “The Danny Thomas Show.” She regularly appeared on game shows and as a guest on series such as the “Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “Laverne & Shirley.” A Tony-nominated stage actress for Catch a Star!, she also commissioned a one-woman play for herself about poet Gertrude Stein. She is best known as the stepsister in the CBS Cinderella and the voice of Ursula, the villain in the animated film “The Little Mermaid.”

Aaron Carter, is the younger brother of Backstreet Boy member Nick Carter, who shot to fame at the young age of nine when he released his first self-titled album in 1997. His triple platinum album release “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It),” in 2000 was well received. He performed in New York as The Boy in The Fantasticks.

Kevin Conroy was the voice for Batman in “Batman: The Animated Series” from 1992 to 1995, “Batman: Mask of the Phantasm” in 1993 and “Batman Beyond” from 1999 to 2001. Kevin Conroy died on Nov. 10 at the age of 66. Joan Copeland was the younger sister of playwright Arthur Miller made a name for herself with roles in the 1976 revival of Pal Joey her brother’s 1981 play The American Clock. Copeland also starred in soap operas including “Search for Tomorrow” and “One Life to Live.” Emilio Delgado was one of the longest Mexican-American actors on TV. He played Fix-It Shop owner Luis on PBS’ “Sesame Street” for more than 40 years. Delgado broke new ground for Latinos in the field of entertainment, changing the way people of color were depicted on TV. Before “Sesame Street,” Delgado appeared in “Law & Order,” “Lou Grant” and “Falcon Crest.” Tony Dow of “Leave it to Beaver” played older brother Wally Cleaver in the iconic TV sitcom, was also a film producer and director. Louise Fletcher will be forever known as the villainous Nurse Ratched in “One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest,” and for it she won the 1976 Oscar for Best Actress. Her acceptance speech, had her thanking her hearing-impaired parents in sign language.

Gallagher, a stand-up comedian, was best known for his comedy routine in which he would use a sledgehammer, which he called his “Sledge-O-Matic,” to smash various food items, most often a watermelon. He had a series of popular comedy specials in the 1980s and continued performing stand-up for decades. He had a farewell tour in 2019 named “The Last Smash.”

Gilbert Gottfried began his decades-long career in comedy when he took to the stage in New York at the age of 15, working as a stand-up comedian. In 1980, he became a cast member on Saturday Night Live for one season. He was perhaps best known for voicing the role of the parrot Iago in Disney’s Aladdin movies. He also voiced the role of another bird, Digit, in PBS’s long-running children’s show, “Cyberchase.” He was a frequent guest on late night TV shows, comedy clubs and celebrity roasts.

Estelle Harris was known for her unforgettable role as overbearing mother Estelle Costanza on the sitcom “Seinfeld.” Harris was a veteran of stage and screen long before her career resurgence during the 1990s. Harris’ signature, high-pitched vocal delivery made her stand out even when performing vocal work for animated movies such as “Toy Story 2.”

Anne Heche appeared in TV, film and on Broadway, winning a Primetime Emmy for the TV movie “Gracie’s Choice” and a Tony Award for the play Twentieth Century. Heche also appeared in the movies “Donnie Brasco,” “Wag the Dog” and “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” Her memoir, “Call Me Crazy,” recounted her painful childhood and surviving abuse, which she told ABC News’ Barbara Walters led her to rely on alcohol and drugs.

Howard Hesseman was best known for playing disc jockey Dr. Johnny Fever on the TV show “WKRP in Cincinnati.” The role earned him two Emmy Award nominations. The show aired from 1978 to 1982. He also starred in the TV show “Head of the Class,” portraying teacher Charlie Moore for four seasons, and was in such movies as “About Schmidt” and “This Is Spinal Tap.”

William Hurt was one of Hollywood’s leading men of the 1980s, starring in movies such as “Broadcast News,” “Body Heat” and “The Big Chill.” He was nominated for four Academy Awards, winning the best actor Oscar in 1985 for his performance in “Kiss of the Spider Woman.” Hurt appeared in more than 50 theater productions, voiced popular movies and worked constantly in TV and film, with notable appearances in the series “Damages” and several Marvel films.

Olivia Newton-John was best known as a pop singer and actress. Her most famous roles was as Sandy in the movie adaptation of “Grease” alongside John Travolta with whom she frequently collaborated. Her hit song “Physical” cemented her as a superstar in the music video era. Newton-John’s long struggle with breast cancer inspired activism to fight the disease.

Leslie Jordan began acting in commercials in the 1980s. He appeared in many TV shows, such as “Ally McBeal,” “Desperate Housewives,” and “American Horror Story.” He is perhaps best known for the role of Beverly Leslie in “Will and Grace.” He appeared on the Los Angeles stage in the 1996 play Sordid Lives and Southern Baptist Sissies in 2000. He also starred in the off-Broadway shows Southern Blindness and Like a Dog on Linoleum.

County singer Naomi Judd scored 20 top-10 hits with her mother-daughter group the Judds, with her daughter Wynonna Judd. The duo won five Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2021.

Sally Kellerman had a career that spanned over five decades. She starred in the TV series “Cheyenne” in 1962 and guest-starred in such shows as “The Twilight Zone,” “Bonanza,” and the original “Star Trek” pilot. Kellerman was nominated for an Academy Award for her role as Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in the 1970 movie “MASH.” In 2014, she was nominated for an Emmy for her role in the soap opera “The Young and The Restless.” More recently she starred as Mark Maron’s mother in the series, “Maron.” Kellerman as sang in the Cabaret circuit.

Angela Lansbury’s acting career began in 1942, in the movie “Gaslight,” for which she earned an Oscar nomination. She appeared in such movies as “The Manchurian Candidate” and “Beauty and the Beast.” She won an honorary Oscar in 2013, and six Golden Globes. Lansbury starred in the TV show “Murder She Wrote,” which ran for 12 seasons from 1984 to 1992. She was nominated for an Emmy Award 18 times. She starred in the Broadway musical, Mame. Throughout her stage career, she won six Tony Awards.

Quentin Oliver Lee worked on Broadway and Off Broadway in Caroline or Change, Oratorio for Living Things, but was widely known for his portrayal of the title role in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera. He was part of the team that won the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Opera Recording inThe Prince of Broadway and Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess.

Jerry Lee Lewis signed with Sun Records in 1956. His first hit was “Whole Lotta Shakin” in 1957, followed up that same year with another hit, “Great Balls of Fire.” He was known for his wild and rebellious performance style and stage presence. He released a country music song in 1968, “Another Place, Another Time,” and went on to have many Top Ten country singles and albums. He ventured into the pop charts with “Me and Bobby McGee” in 1971 and “Chantilly Lace” in 1972.

Ray Liotta made his acting debut in the daytime soap opera “Another World,” from 1978 to 1981. His breakout role was in the movie “Something Wild” in 1986. In 1990, he won critical praise for his role in “Field of Dreams,” but his most famous role came that year when he played mobster Henry Hill in “Goodfellas.” Liotta won an Emmy in 2005 for a guest appearance on the TV show “ER.” More recently, he appeared on television in the shows, “Texas Rising,” in 2015 and in “Shades of Blue,” with Jennifer Lopez, in 2016.

Robert LuPone, the brother of Broadway icon Patti LuPone. He was a graduate of Juilliard School, having studied with Antony Tudor, Jose Limon, and Martha Graham. He was Zach in A Chorus Line (1976), and was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. Together with his former student, Bernie Telsey, LuPone established the Manhattan Class Company in 1986. This eventually became the MCC Theater. As its artistic director, he produced Frozen (2004), Reasons To Be Pretty (2008), and “Hand to God” (2014), all of which were nominated for the Tony Award for Best Play and eventually made their way to Broadway. On television, LuPone appeared in five episodes of The Sopranos as Dr. Bruce Cusamano, next-door neighbor of the titular Soprano family (1999–2007). He appeared on Law & Order: Criminal Intent for two episodes as Nelson Broome (2003–2009), and on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for one episode in 2004. He also appeared on All My Children in the 1980s and Guiding Light in the 1990s. He appeared in the pilot episode of the NBC musical series “Smash“ as well as the pilot episode of Showtime’s drama “Billions.”

Loretta Lynn rose to fame with her hits “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man),” “Fist City” and “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind),” which would become her first No. 1 country hit in 1966. Her song, “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” would also be the title for the 1980 film made about her life, starring Sissy Spacek. Lynn was named the Country Music Association’s first female vocalist of the year in 1967. In 1972, she became the first woman ever to be CMA entertainer of the year. She was a true country music icon.

Christine McVie joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970. She was a keyboardist, vocalist and songwriter. She wrote such hits as “You Make Loving Fun” and “Don’t Stop.” The Fleetwood Mac album “Rumours,” released in 1977, is one of the bestselling albums of all time. McVie took a hiatus in 1998 but returned to Fleetwood Mac for its “On With The Show” tour in 2014. Mary Mara, a veteran television and theater actor, starred in popular TV dramas including “Nash Bridges,” “ER” and “Law & Order.” Mara graduated from the Yale School of Drama with a master’s degree in fine arts and her stage performances included Kindertransport, Ivanov and Twelfth Night, where she co-starred with Michelle Pfeiffer, Jeff Goldblum and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio. Robert Morse made his Broadway debut in 1955 in the play The Matchmaker. In 1962, he won a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance as J. Pierrepont Finch in the original production of How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. He reprised the role in the 1967 film adaptation. He won another Tony Award in 1990 for his lead role in the play Tru. In 1992, he won an Emmy Award for the American Playhouse production of “Tru” on PBS. More recently he played the role of Bertram Cooper in the TV series “Mad Men.”

Issey Miyake was a Japanese fashion designer who rose to global fame by defining a unique Japanese vision. He created pleating methods that would allow flexibility of movement for the wearer and ease of care and production; his designs featuring origami-like pleats merged art and fashion. After Steve Job’s idea of uniforms for Apple employees proved unpopular, Jobs opted for one for himself, including Miyake’s black turtleneck sweaters paired with Levi’s 501 jeans and New Balance 991 sneakers.

Manfred Thierry Mugler was a French fashion designer known for his adventurous and theatrical designs, worn by supermodels, Hollywood royalty and fashionistas around the world. In 2019, he was responsible for Kim Kardashian’s “wet look” dress for the Met Gala, and that same year dressed Cardi B in a pink and black “stormy Venus” dress for the Grammy Awards. Mugler created a perfume line and was also an author and artist.

Nichelle Nichols broke through barriers during her decades-spanning career as an actress, singer and dancer. She is best known for her portrayal of Lt. Nyota Uhura on the television and movie series “Star Trek,” in which she shared a landmark interracial kiss with her co-star William Shatner on the small screen.

Pele was a Brazilian professional footballer regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. He was among the most successful and popular sports figures of the 20th century. In 1999, he was named Athlete of the Century by the International Olympic Committeeand was included in the Time list of the 100 most important people of the 20th century. In 2000, Pelé was voted World Player of the Century by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) and was one of the two joint winners of the FIFA Player of the Century. His 1,279 goals in 1,363 games, which includes friendlies, is recognised as a Guinness World Record

Pope Benedict who became first to resign in 600 years when he stood down nine years ago. He will lie in state in St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican

Sidney Poitier starred in the movie “No Way Out” in 1950 and in “Blackboard Jungle” in 1955. He earned an Academy Award nomination in 1958 for “The Defiant Ones.” In 1964, Poitier became the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for best actor for his performance in “Lillies of the Field.” In the 1970s, he directed such films as “Uptown Saturday Night” and “Let’s Do It Again.” He received the Kennedy Center Honors in 1995 and an honorary Academy Award in 2002. In 2009, President Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign is the longest in the history of the British monarchy. She ascended to the throne in 1952 at the age of 25.

Bob Saget began his career as a stand-up comedian and was best known for his role as Danny Tanner in the TV show “Full House,” which ran from 1987 to 1995. In 1996 he directed the TV movie “For Hope” and in 1998 he directed the movie “Dirty Work.” He was featured in the film “The Aristocrats” in 2005 and hosted a documentary series “Strange Days with Bob Saget” in 2010. In 2016, he reprised the role of Danny Tanner for the Netflix series “Fuller House.” He was also the voice of the narrator on the TV show “How I Met Your Mother.”

Tony Sirico’s film debut was in 1974 in the movie “Crazy Joe.” He appeared in several movies directed by Woody Allen such as “Bullets Over Broadway,” and “Café Society.” He was best known for playing gangster roles, such as Tony Stacks in “Goodfellas,” and, most notably, he played Paulie Walnuts in the TV show “The Sopranos.” Sirico

Paul Sorvino was best known for his roles as mobster Paulie Cicero in the movie “Goodfellas” and an NYPD sergeant in the TV series “Law & Order.” Born in Brooklyn, he made his Broadway debut in 1964 and film debut in 1970. He became a mainstay in TV and film, in roles from Henry Kissinger in “Nixon” to a communist in “Reds.” Sorvino was also a respected tenor, performing at Lincoln Center in 2006. He had three children with his first wife, including the Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino. Willie Spence was a contestant on season 19 of American Idol and placed second behind Chayce Beckham and sang hits such as “Georgia on My Mind” and “A Change Is Gonna Come.” French actor Gaspard Ulliel was best known for his role as a young Hannibal Lecter in “Hannibal Rising” and his portrayal of fashion icon Yves Saint Laurent in “Saint Laurent.” He won two Cesar awards, France’s highest film honor, one for his role in “The Very Long Engagement” and the other for “It’s Only the End of the World.” Ulliel was a rising talent, set to star in the highly-anticipated Marvel series, “Moon Knight” and was the face of Chanel’s Blue de Chanel fragrance. Barbara Walters was a broadcast journalist and television personality. Known for her interviewing ability and popularity with viewers, Walters appeared as a host of numerous television programs, including Today, the ABC Evening News, 20/20, and The View. Walters was a working journalist from 1951 until her retirement in 2015. Walters was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1989, and in 2007 received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2000, she received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Vivinne Westwood was an English fashion designer and businesswoman, largely responsible for bringing modern punk and new wave fashions into the mainstream. Westwood opened four shops in London and eventually expanded throughout Britain and the world, selling an increasingly varied range of merchandise, some of which promoted her many political causes such as the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, climate change and civil rights groups.