Those We Lost in 2022

Meat Loaf (Marvin Lee Aday), sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, his most popular being his 1977 debut record, “Bat Out of Hell.” He won a Grammy Award for his song “I’d Do Anything For Love” and appeared in over 65 movies, including an iconic role in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Hit singles include “Paradise by the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad” and “You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth.” Meatloaf
Kirstie Alley, was best known for her award-winning performance as Rebecca Howe on “Cheers” and her roles in iconic movies like “Look Who’s Talking” and “Drop Dead Gorgeous.” Alley won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her work on “Cheers” and earned the same nominations her role as the title character in “Veronica’s Closet.” She received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and would see a revitalizing in her fame later in life with appearances on several reality shows including “Dancing with the Stars” twice and “Celebrity Big Brother.” Alley died after a battle with cancer.
Comedian and actor Louie Anderson was best known for his long career as a stand-up comic and for his Emmy-winning role on “Baskets.” Anderson helped create “Life With Louie,” an animated series in which he played a version of his childhood self. He was also host to a revival of the game show “Family Feud.” Anderson died at a hospital in Las Vegas of complications from cancer on Jan. 21. He was 68.
John Aniston, was best known as the character Victor Kiriakis, in the daytime soap-opera, “Days of Our Lives” which earned him a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2017, and a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2022. Throughout his career he was featured in dozens of TV shows and films including “Kojak,” “The West Wing” and “Gillmore Girls.“ He died on Nov. 11, his daughter is actress Jennifer Aniston.
Lyricist Marilyn Bergman was teamed up with her composer husband Alan Bergman to write several hit songs. In 1969, the duo won an Academy Award for best song for “The Windmills of Your Mind.” They won again in 1975 for “The Way We Were.” In 1984, they won an Academy Award for best original song score for the movie “Yentl.” They also won two Grammys and four Emmys over their career. They also wrote the theme songs to hit TV shows like “Maude” and “Good Times” and were inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in 1980.
Director Peter Bogdanovich, started his career as a movie critic and worked at the Museum of Modern Art producing film retrospectives. He worked as an assistant director on the movie “Wild Angels” in 1966. His 1971 breakthrough movie, “The Last Picture Show, garnering eight Academy Award nominations, including best picture and best director. He also directed such hits as “What’s Up, Doc?” in 1972 and “Paper Moon” in 1973. He also directed TV movies and episodes of popular shows such as “The Sopranos.”
James Caan’s screen debut was in the 1963 movie “Irma la Douce.” He delivered a heart-breaking performance in the 1971 TV-movie “Brian’s Song,” for which he was nominated for an Emmy. In 1972, he played the role of Santino “Sonny” Corleone in “The Godfather,” which earned him a Best Supporting Actor nomination. He reprised the role in “The Godfather: Part II” in 1974. He starred in several movies in the 1970s and 1980s, such as “Rollerball” and “Thief.” He is well known for his roles in the 1990 movie “Misery,” and the 2003 movie “Elf.”
Joan Copeland was the younger sister of playwright Arthur Miller made a name for herself with roles in the 1976 revival of Pal Joey her brother’s 1981 play The American Clock. Copeland also starred in soap operas including “Search for Tomorrow” and “One Life to Live.”
Emilio Delgado was one of the longest Mexican-American actors on TV. He played Fix-It Shop owner Luis on PBS’ “Sesame Street” for more than 40 years. Delgado broke new ground for Latinos in the field of entertainment, changing the way people of color were depicted on TV. Before “Sesame Street,” Delgado appeared in “Law & Order,” “Lou Grant” and “Falcon Crest.”
Howard Hesseman was best known for playing disc jockey Dr. Johnny Fever on the TV show “WKRP in Cincinnati.” The role earned him two Emmy Award nominations. The show aired from 1978 to 1982. He also starred in the TV show “Head of the Class,” portraying teacher Charlie Moore for four seasons, and was in such movies as “About Schmidt” and “This Is Spinal Tap.”
William Hurt was one of Hollywood’s leading men of the 1980s, starring in movies such as “Broadcast News,” “Body Heat” and “The Big Chill.” He was nominated for four Academy Awards, winning the best actor Oscar in 1985 for his performance in “Kiss of the Spider Woman.” Hurt appeared in more than 50 theater productions, voiced popular movies and worked constantly in TV and film, with notable appearances in the series “Damages” and several Marvel films.
Olivia Newton-John was best known as a pop singer and actress. Her most famous roles was as Sandy in the movie adaptation of “Grease” alongside John Travolta with whom she frequently collaborated. Her hit song “Physical” cemented her as a superstar in the music video era. Newton-John’s long struggle with breast cancer inspired activism to fight the disease.
County singer Naomi Judd scored 20 top-10 hits with her mother-daughter group the Judds, with her daughter Wynonna Judd. The duo won five Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2021.
Quentin Oliver Lee worked on Broadway and Off Broadway in Caroline or Change, Oratorio for Living Things, but was widely known for his portrayal of the title role in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera. He was part of the team that won the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Opera Recording inThe Prince of Broadway and Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess.
Robert LuPone, the brother of Broadway icon Patti LuPone. He was a graduate of Juilliard School, having studied with Antony Tudor, Jose Limon, and Martha Graham. He was Zach in A Chorus Line (1976), and was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. Together with his former student, Bernie Telsey, LuPone established the Manhattan Class Company in 1986. This eventually became the MCC Theater. As its artistic director, he produced Frozen (2004), Reasons To Be Pretty (2008), and “Hand to God” (2014), all of which were nominated for the Tony Award for Best Play and eventually made their way to Broadway. On television, LuPone appeared in five episodes of The Sopranos as Dr. Bruce Cusamano, next-door neighbor of the titular Soprano family (1999–2007). He appeared on Law & Order: Criminal Intent for two episodes as Nelson Broome (2003–2009), and on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for one episode in 2004. He also appeared on All My Children in the 1980s and Guiding Light in the 1990s. He appeared in the pilot episode of the NBC musical series “Smash“ as well as the pilot episode of Showtime’s drama “Billions.”
Robert Morse made his Broadway debut in 1955 in the play The Matchmaker. In 1962, he won a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance as J. Pierrepont Finch in the original production of How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. He reprised the role in the 1967 film adaptation. He won another Tony Award in 1990 for his lead role in the play Tru. In 1992, he won an Emmy Award for the American Playhouse production of “Tru” on PBS. More recently he played the role of Bertram Cooper in the TV series “Mad Men.”
Pope Benedict who became first to resign in 600 years when he stood down nine years ago. He will lie in state in St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican
Paul Sorvino was best known for his roles as mobster Paulie Cicero in the movie “Goodfellas” and an NYPD sergeant in the TV series “Law & Order.” Born in Brooklyn, he made his Broadway debut in 1964 and film debut in 1970. He became a mainstay in TV and film, in roles from Henry Kissinger in “Nixon” to a communist in “Reds.” Sorvino was also a respected tenor, performing at Lincoln Center in 2006. He had three children with his first wife, including the Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino.
Willie Spence was a contestant on season 19 of American Idol and placed second behind Chayce Beckham and sang hits such as “Georgia on My Mind” and “A Change Is Gonna Come.”
French actor Gaspard Ulliel was best known for his role as a young Hannibal Lecter in “Hannibal Rising” and his portrayal of fashion icon Yves Saint Laurent in “Saint Laurent.” He won two Cesar awards, France’s highest film honor, one for his role in “The Very Long Engagement” and the other for “It’s Only the End of the World.” Ulliel was a rising talent, set to star in the highly-anticipated Marvel series, “Moon Knight” and was the face of Chanel’s Blue de Chanel fragrance.
Barbara Walters was a broadcast journalist and television personality. Known for her interviewing ability and popularity with viewers, Walters appeared as a host of numerous television programs, including Today, the ABC Evening News, 20/20, and The View. Walters was a working journalist from 1951 until her retirement in 2015. Walters was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1989, and in 2007 received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2000, she received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
