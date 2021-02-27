MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
News

Three Billboards Outside Albany, New York

Three Billboards Outside Albany, New York

Since free speech seems to be banned, have Billboards become the new Twitter?

It doesn’t matter what your political stance is, it seems freedom of speech and our first amendment rights can be seen on highways leading up to and away from Albany.

Related Items
News

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in News

Is Kathy Hochul The Next Governor of New York?

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 27, 2021
Read More

Science Experiment That Shows Snow DOES NOT MELT When Burned gets Banned…Why?

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 24, 2021
Read More

NYC Ice Rinks Are In The News

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 23, 2021
Read More

Will Someone Please Tell Gov Cuomo That Elderly Deaths Matter!

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 21, 2021
Read More

Time to Get Rid of Monsanto’s Rule. Meet Michael R Taylor: Former VP of Monsanto and Former Deputy Commissioner of the FDA

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 16, 2021
Read More

Somebody Should Tell BLM NY That They’re Up For The Nobel Peace Prize

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 14, 2021
Read More

My View: Is There A Cabaret Convention in South Florida’s Future?

Stephen SorokoffFebruary 13, 2021
Read More

It’s Good To Be The President’s Son

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 7, 2021
Read More

Christopher Plumber an Actor’s Actors Remembered

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 6, 2021
Read More