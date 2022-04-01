Three Cheers for Drinks We Love in the News

Here are the drinks we are saying cheers to the weekend with.

Indian-inspired sparkling beverage Bollygood is a spin on India’s Nimbu Pani, a popular South Indian drink. Low in sugar, the canned drink consists of natural ingredients and is a healthy option for children and adults.

Bollygood is the inspiration of Maxine Henderson, who spent her summers in her parents’ native India with her grandparents, where Maxine fondly remembers riding elephants and everything revolving around food. We really love the taste and the story of a drink that is making waves on the market.

Bollygood is currently available in Lemon Ginger Mint and Lime Basil Cumin flavors, with more in development.

SVEDKA Vodka is twisting things up this spring and summer with the launch of their latest extension – SVEDKA Tropics Tea Spritz, a new spirits-based hard seltzer, from the award-winning vodka brand.

Combing real tea, sparkling water, and natural tropical fruit flavors, the can brings together in an easy-to-enjoy hard seltzer. Available in three bold flavors – Pineapple Guava, Raspberry Kiwi and Orange Mango – SVEDKA Tropics delivers a smooth taste in every vibrant sip. We really love the smooth taste and the equal balance you feel of energized relaxation. It’s unexpected joy in a sip.

“This is the summer of SVEDKA. With our new Vodka Tea Spritz, SVEDKA Tropics is filling the consumer need for a different type of spirits-based hard seltzer,” said Billy Lagor, Senior Vice President, Brand Management. “With real ingredients and a lower ABV, SVEDKA Tropics provides a depth of flavor and a unique taste experience that sets it apart from other hard seltzers. The RTD canned category continues to grow at a rapid pace, and we believe in SVEDKA.”

Another great canned drink to enjoy this weekend is PRESS. The drink has pioneered an elevated seltzer experience proven to appeal through unique culinary flavor profiles, natural ingredients, and understated, sophisticated branding. PRESS is also distinguished by a more sessionable lower ABV (4%), which enables the complex and subtle flavor notes to break through. The Blackberry Hibiscus is divine with Bold flavor of fresh ripe blackberries combined with tangy hibiscus.

For Bourbon lovers, Basil Hayden challenges the notion that smoky spirits are harsh with its newest ultra-premium bourbon and limited time offering, Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke. Artfully complex, yet uniquely approachable, Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke is an entirely new take on smoky spirits and is designed to be a subtle entry in the smoky world of spirits. Rather than smoking the grain pre-distillation, Subtle Smoke is made from a different finishing process where the barrels are infused with a subtle smokiness before the liquid is secondarily aged inside.

For a bit of weekend bubbly try Campo Viejo Cava Brut Sparkling.

We love this subtle, yet bold option for brunch and beyond.

And, new to market we are enjoying Peak 7 Vodka. The ultra-premium bottle is made from 100% American corn and distilled seven times. We love this refreshing option.

Here is to your own sips this weekend.

Cover art by Photo by Pawel Czerwinski on Unsplash