Three Cheers to Summer with These Seasonal Drinks

Summer is here and these are the things we are giving three to cheers to.

Manhattanhenge, a completely unique NYC phenomenon which occurs when the setting sun aligns perfectly with Manhattan’s grid system, making way for a stunning sunset to shine directly from the East to West side of NYC, will be shining bright on July 12th – but this time with Rémy Martin at its forefront.

Continuing Rémy Martin’s celebration of their newest creative campaign, “The Rémy Sidecar Magic Hour,” Rémy Martin will completely blanket Manhattan below 66th street from East to West with its Magic Hour moment, taking over 800+ Manhattan LinkNYC digital kiosks. Beginning one hour before the spectacular display (5PM – 9PM), LinkNYC digital kiosks will light up with a dynamic countdown to sunset, culminating with a call to all NYC passersby to celebrate the Magic Hour with a Sidecar cocktail, right as the sun sets. While Manhattan’s residents congregate outside to view the beauty of Manhattanhenge, all adult New Yorkers in the lower half of the borough will have opportunity to take in this exciting experience.

The Rémy Sidecar Magic Hour campaign invites us all to celebrate that summer sweet spot just as the sun is setting, the energy elevates, and all the right elements are aligned to create that magical feeling you can’t escape. Combined with the enchanting phenomenon that is Manhattanhenge, the Magic Hour truly comes to life this summer, all you need to complete it is a Rémy Sidecar cocktail in hand.

For those sitting on their balcony and watching the sun set, Malibu Rum and country singer songwriter Jessie James Decker have together created a Secret Escape this summer.

Curated  are different vacation itineraries, inspired by Jessie’s favorite US destinations, all coordinated by Pack Up + Go. So all you and your friends have to do is let loose, relax and enjoy a piña colada, or two. To go along with all the fun, the incredible  Malibu Piña Colada Cocktail Kit by Sourced can be delivered right to your front door this summer.

The kit contains everything needed to shake up or blend the perfect summer cocktail to create that sweet escape. The amazing kit contains everything needed to shake up or blend the perfect piña colada.

Additionally, see how easy and delicious cocktails can be made by just adding Malibu with the Just Add Malibu Cocktail Bundle including Bay Breeze and Mojito ingredients. Both cocktail kits are currently available on SourcedCraftCocktails.com for $61.94 and $42.89, respectively.

The sweet taste of summer found here is just incredible. Bold taste and a rich blend make this curated cocktail kit a must this summer.

Here is to getting that summer glow on with these amazing sips!

 

 

