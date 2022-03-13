Three Essential Technologies to Help Remote Work Pay For NYC Businesses

On an average weekday here in New York City, it used to be normal to see sidewalks choked with business suit-clad workers and office buildings alive with activity. But these days, that’s no longer the case. The massive shift to remote work in the pandemic’s early days saw to that.

But now, as the last of the city’s restrictions on indoor gatherings end, there’s reason to believe that we’re not going to see a return to the status quo. That’s because some of the city’s largest business tenants are going forward with plans to make their remote operations permanent. And now, the remainder of the city’s businesses face a daunting choice of whether to follow their lead.

For those considering such a move, it’s going to mean converting some of their ad-hoc remote work provisions into more permanent accommodations. And to help them do it, here are three essential technologies that they should deploy to support their efforts.

A Workforce Analytics Platform

In the early days of the pandemic, businesses reported that their newly-remote workers were more productive than ever before. And to some degree, that’s not a surprise. Studies of the subject predicted as much, with some finding that work-from-home programs could produce an increase in productivity of up to 13%.

That doesn’t mean, however, that such a result is a given. To help achieve those gains, businesses should consider deploying a workforce analytics platform. They provide time-tracking, remote employee monitoring, and data analysis functionality. Those are some of the keys to monitoring and improving the productivity of a remote workforce, and having them in place assures businesses will get the most out of the shift to all-remote work.

Remote Project Management Tools

One of the big challenges associated with remote work is that it’s hard to keep a decentralized workforce on the same page. In some cases, that’s due to the increased need for purposeful communications. But more often than not, it’s caused by a lack of centralized planning and project management tools.

The good news is that there are plenty of project management tools purpose-built to serve the needs of remote teams. They make it possible for geographically-dispersed teams to work together on projects without the need for constant check-ins and stand-ups. They’re especially useful for companies that rely on agile methodologies because they make it easy to execute traditionally in-person functions like a sprint retrospective without the need for the team to gather in one place.

Unified Communications Technology

Getting maximum productivity out of a remote workforce means finding ways to replicate in-office communications in an all-remote setting. And that’s not as easy as it sounds. The typical office is equipped with high-end telephony and in-network communications tools — and that doesn’t even account for in-office proximity making informal communications a snap.

In a remote setting, the right solution is to deploy a unified communications system. They bring voice, video, instant messaging, and data sharing functionality under one roof. That means remote team members know there’s just one place to go no matter their communication needs. It eliminates confusion and provides a central locus of contact for every employee, no matter where they’re physically located.

The Takeaway

At the end of the day, businesses in New York City will have to decide on their future plans very soon. As of the time of this writing, it’s estimated that only approximately 50% of the city’s normal complement of office workers are back at their office desks. That means there’s still an awful lot of companies on the fence about what comes next.

And there are good reasons for them to be hesitating. After all, their workers don’t seem to be in a hurry to get back to the rush-hour grind. Also, the businesses themselves have a chance at unlocking even greater productivity if they go all-remote. And if they make use of the technologies listed here, there’s a good chance they will. That seems like a solid business decision if there ever was one.