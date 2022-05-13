Three Simple Ways To Reduce Your Chances Of Getting Stomach Cancer

Over the last few decades, healthcare institutions have witnessed a significant decline in stomach cancer cases worldwide. Medical experts suggest that this could be the result of better healthcare facilities and technological advancements in the medical industry.

Also, healthcare organizations have successfully prompted people to avoid known cancer-causing dietary practices such as consuming processed or preserved foods. Additionally, the widespread adoption of refrigeration for food storage has also contributed to improved long-term health and well-being.

In this post, we will look at three simple ways to protect your gastrointestinal tract and lower the chances of getting diagnosed with stomach cancer.

Be Cautious of The Meds You Take

As much as we trust the healthcare system and consume drugs prescribed by medical professionals to alleviate health problems, sometimes previously approved drugs were later found to contain cancer-causing compounds.

For instance, a random quality test found Zantac to contain significant traces of a well-known carcinogen named NDMA. The discovery has been linked to various cancers, including stomach cancer. NDMA was one of the key compounds used to manufacture ranitidine products. Considering the dangers of ranitidine, the FDA issued orders to halt the manufacturing and sales of all ranitidine-containing drugs immediately.

While this could be a one in a million case, we shouldn’t rule out the possibility of the presence of other drugs that could potentially harm your health. We recommend that you cross-verify meds you intend to take with a licensed medical professional.

Avoid Tobacco Products

As we all know, tobacco products such as cigarettes, cigars, and so on can cause several types of cancers along with many other severe health problems.

Tobacco products directly affect the upper area of the stomach, the portion of the stomach closest to the esophagus. It’s responsible for about a third of all cancer fatalities in the United States. That’s about 1300 deaths each day.

If you are a smoker or tobacco user, we recommend quitting it immediately. However, we do realize that it’s easier said than done. In such cases, it’s better to seek professional help to guide you through the quitting process. Doing so will ensure that you live a much healthier life in the future.

Eat the Right Foods

As much as adding salt and smoking elevate the taste of your food, it poses serious health risks in the long run. Nothing beats a conscious choice to follow a healthy diet. An occasional cheat day is fine, but making gluten-rich bread, pasta, and pizza a daily habit might cost your health in the long run.

People generally cut corners with nutrition due to a lack of time or budget. However, today several healthy alternatives can enable you to grab a quick healthy meal amidst your busy schedule. For instance, young companies like Gobble and Freshly provide customizable healthy meals designed for super busy people.

Consuming a balanced diet can go a long way in keeping your health and peace of mind intact. Replace your bread and pasta with whole-grain options and your red or smoked meat with white meat options such as chicken or fish.

Doing so might help you lower serious health risks such as stomach cancer. If you want to take a step further and go vegan, foods like beans and chia seeds will do the job. These superfoods are rich in protein and several other micronutrients that are essential for your body.

To Summarize

Even though there has been a healthy decline in stomach cancer cases, the disease remains one of the major causes of cancer deaths all around the globe. Most people who get stomach cancer have poor dietary practices or bad habits such as chain-smoking.

Another main reason people get such cancers is the harmful side effects of certain prescription drugs. Millions of people all over the world used to consider Zantac one of the safest and most trustworthy solutions for acid indigestion and heartburn. It took us forty-plus years to realize that it might be a ticking cancer bomb.

Also, stomach cancer isn’t just caused by unhealthy dietary habits. Many people get this cancer from inevitable phenomena such as hereditary mutations. As mentioned earlier, stomach cancer rarely shows symptoms until it’s too late.

One way to stay aware of such risks is by getting periodic health check-ups. A check-up every 6 months or at least once per year will help you monitor your overall health. Caution and healthy habits are the ways to go if you want to stay clear of these adversities.