Thurston Moore Opens Velvet Underground Exhibition at Algonquin Hotel

On August 29, Sonic Youth frontman Thurston Moore made his return to New York City to open the Velvet Underground Exhibition and launch his new book, Linger On, at the legendary literati locale, the Algonquin Hotel. Invited by Algonquin Hotel curator & general manager, Willis Loughhead, the exhibition was hosted by Moore and his partner Eva Prinz’s publishing studio, Ecstatic Peace Library. Attendees could peruse unseen Velvet Underground portraits, Velvet ephemera and prints by New York’s Village Voice photographer James Hamilton.

Notable attendees included Thurston Moore and his partner and editor Eva Prinz, singer-songwriter Beck, musician and actor Eugene Hütz, author and activist Maya Gottfried, award-winning writer and journalist Mark Jacobson, visual artist Christian Marclay, author and curator of the Whitechapel museum Lydia Yee, performance artist Bibbe Hansen and graphic novel editor and publisher Charles Kochman.

Photo Credit: Ecstatic Peace Library

Guests enjoyed drinks and mingled in the hotel’s legendary Oak Room & Library, a private event space that has hosted the city’s literary and cultural elite during its illustrious existence.

