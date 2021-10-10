tick, tick… BOOM! New Trailer and Release of 30/90

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Sony Music Masterworks today debuts the lead single from tick, tick… BOOM!, Netflix’s forthcoming film directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and based on the autobiographical musical from Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent.  

Available everywhere now, “30/90” features a frenetic piano intro and lead vocals from Academy Award® nominee and Tony Award® winner Andrew Garfield, who stars in the film as Jonathan Larson, with additional vocals by Tony Award® nominee Joshua Henry, Vanessa Hudgens, Emmy Award® nominee Mj Rodriguez, Alexandra Shipp and Tony Award® nominee Robin de Jesús. 

Featured in today’s newly released

 “30/90” sets the stage for the film’s larger conflict, which follows Jonathan as a young composer over the course of eight frenzied days leading up to a crucial workshop performance and his 30th birthday. 

Today’s single is the first offering from the full soundtrack, which is set for release Friday, November 12 from Sony Music Masterworks and features songs by Jonathan Larson as heard in the film. 

Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his feature directorial debut with tick, tick…BOOM! 

The film debuts in select theaters on Friday, November 12 and on Netflix Friday, November 19. 

