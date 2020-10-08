Tickets on Sale for The 2020 Hamptons International Film Festival Virtual & Drive-In Screenings

The 2020 Hamptons International Film Festival Virtual and Drive-In screenings will take place October 8-14, 2020.

Tickets on sale here.

HIFF 2020 HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE

Opening Night Film – WITH DRAWN ARMS

Closing Night Film – ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI…

World Premiere –HARRY CHAPIN: WHEN IN DOUBT, DO SOMETHING

US Premieres – AMMONITE, I AM GRETA, CRAZY, NOT INSANE, FIREBALL: VISITORS FROM DARK WORLDS and ROSIE PLAYS JULIE

Spotlight Films – AMMONITE, THE FATHER, MINARI, NINE DAYS, NOMADLAND, SOUND OF METAL, and WANDER DARKLY

“A Conversation With…” Series to feature Kate Winslet, Leslie Odom, Jr. and Steven Yeun

HIFF celebrating 28 years, the tent-pole event of HamptonsFilm, is a annual premiere film event in New York State, and is an intimate showcase of some of the year’s best offerings in contemporary cinema from around the world. Awarding prizes to filmmakers in cash and goods and services of over $180,000 each year, with over $4.5 million awarded in competition funds and services over the past 27 years, our program continues to play an important role during awards season. 2019 marked the 10th time in a row that a film in the Festival has become the eventual Best Picture winner at the Oscars, making HIFF the only Festival in the world with such a distinction. For more information please visit hamptonsfilmfest.org.