MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Health

Tifosi Optics & REI Co-op Partner to Provide PPE to Poll Station Workers in ‘Vote Safe’ Initiative

Tifosi Optics & REI Co-op Partner to Provide PPE to Poll Station Workers in ‘Vote Safe’ Initiative

To help keep polling stations safe on Election Day from the COVID-19 virus, Tifosi Optics has partnered with REI and HealthEquip to participate in the Operation Vote Safe program.  

“This Election Day, safety is on everyone’s mind. That is why Tifosi Optics is proud to collaborate with REI and HealthEquip for the ‘Vote Safe’ initiative,” Joe Earley, co-owner of Tifosi Optics stated. “The professional grade face shields are ideal for poll station workers as they can be worn for long hours comfortably and provide protection from the risk of Covid-19.”  

The face shields donated by Tifosi Optics are made with a thick anti-fog plastic that will cover the entire face, forehead foam to protect and ease pressure after hours of use, and an elastic band to secure the shield.  

In addition, REI has launched a marketplace with HealthEquip, where poll workers can purchase a variety of PPE. 

“We’re delighted to partner with Business for America and Merit Solutions to stand up the ‘HealthEquip for Vote Safe’ platform,” said Marc Berejka, President of the REI Foundation. “For months, HealthEquip has been helping close the PPE gap at healthcare facilities – it’s only natural to reuse the technology and do the same for polling stations.” 

Tifosi Optics is incredibly grateful to all those who are willing to work at the polls this Election Day. It is our hope that by providing PPE, no one will have to choose between protecting their health and not being able to work.  

Related Items
Health

Related Items

More in Health

New Zealand Parliament Institutes New Regulations for the Vaping Industry

WriterOctober 12, 2020
Read More

Community News: Health Insurance SAG/AFTRA, Backyard Big Screen, Composting, I Put a Spell on You, Playwright Murray Schisgal, Dear New York: We All Need A Laugh

Suzanna BowlingOctober 11, 2020
Read More

How Your Home Could Be Damaging to Your Health

WriterOctober 9, 2020
Read More

Keeping Hydrated and Healthy in Autumn with CellDration

WriterOctober 8, 2020
Read More

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino to Talk on Inspirational Monument Platform

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 7, 2020
Read More

What are the Top 3 Diets of 2020?

WriterOctober 7, 2020
Read More

Do eating fruits and Vegetables help weight loss?

WriterOctober 3, 2020
Read More

A Helpful Guide on How to Choose a Wheelchair for Seniors (Aging Parents)

WriterSeptember 30, 2020
Read More

Samantha Bussudo Drucker Will Share Her Story With Survivors Have Heart

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 27, 2020
Read More