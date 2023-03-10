Dance
Tiler Peck, Melissa Manchester, Melissa Errico, Lisa Fischer and More In Song, Dance, Spoken Word
In honor of Women’s History Month, The Cooper Union is organizing a series of talks, exhibitions, and programs, culminating on Saturday, March 18 with a star-studded evening featuring headliners from across the worlds of dance, music, and theatre.
Song, Dance, Spoken Word is an exhilarating celebration that includes powerful performances by New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck; singer-songwriter Melissa Manchester; Tony Award-nominated Broadway actress Melissa Errico; Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Lisa Fischer; comedian and The Cooper Union alumna Alice Wetterlund; groundbreaking performance ensemble Urban Bush Women; and American tap dancer and choreographer Dormeshia Sumbry-Edwards, among many others.
Tickets are $15 and you could get them here.
Dance
Great Performances 50th Anniversary Concert Special With Sutton Foster, Chita Rivera and More
Great Performances will continue its 50th anniversary season on PBS with Great Performances at 50: Celebrating Broadway’s Best, a celebration of Broadway in the past 50 years hosted by two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster performed from Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater.
The performance will be staged by Tony-winning director-choreographer Warren Carlyle, with Patrick Vaccariello (The Music Man) as music director and written b Tony Awards veteran Dave Boone.
The star-studded show will be taped live from Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater on March 23. The special will premier Friday, May 12 on PBS and include performances by André de Shields, Robyn Hurder, Jane Krakowski, Norm Lewis, Donna McKechnie, Betty Buckley, Jessie Mueller, Chita Rivera, Vanessa Williams and many more.
This special concert will be followed by the Public Theater’s Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Richard III starring Danai Gurira on Friday, May 19th..
Art
Events In March Bring Out The Green
Artechouse Magentaverse, Kid’s Night on Broadway, 20 at 20 Off-Broadway, Hip-Hop: Conscious, Unconscious, Fresh, Fly, and Fabulous: Fifty Years of Hip Hop Style, St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Pink Pier at Watermark, Orchid Show and the Macy’s Flower Show. Plus Jerry Seinfeld, Billy Joel and John Mayer are performing.
3/1: Karen’s Diner opens until the end of the year. With 14 locations across Australia, the UK and USA! It’s an absurd, unique environment full of laughs, banter and top-notch American diner style grub!
3/2-5: Outsider Art Fair at Metropolitan Pavilion with 64 international exhibitors
3/3 – 4/23: Acclaimed artist Lily Kwong will design the Orchid Show‘s 20th year. The design is inspired by her ancestral connections to the natural world and will feature thousands of orchids in a meditative and captivating display. Visitors will be able to reconnect with nature while experiencing the picture-perfect beauty of the orchids. On select nights, adults can experience the exhibition through Orchid Nights, with music, cash bars, and food available for purchase.
3/3 – 4: Jerry Seinfeld at the Beacon Theatre
3/3 – 19: New York International Children’s Film Festival was first established in 1997 to promote passionate cinematic works for ages between 3 and 18. This popular event showcases 100 animated, live-action short and long films. The film festival is then followed by filmmaker Q&As, workshops, voting, and more. Not only is this a great source of entertainment for youngsters, but it’s an ideal event to expand their learning with tours and thought-provoking sessions.
3/15: John Mayer @ MSG
3/16-24: Celebrate Asian culture during New York’s annual Asia Week. Over a 1-week span throughout the city’s metropolitan areas, the event features scheduled Asian art exhibits, auctions, special events, and talks from international artists and specialists.
3/17: St. Patrick’s Day Parade is one of NYC’s longest-standing traditions; in fact, it is the world’s oldest and largest parade, dating back to 1762. In current years, the parade has proceeded up 5th avenue to pass in front of the steps of St. Patrick’s Cathedral, where the city’s Archbishop watches. The celebration is free for the public to attend.
3/17 – 5/9: Museum of Failure at 220 36th Street in Industry City
3/20 -4/9: 20at20 is your chance to see the Best of Off-Broadway for only $20!
3/21: Kids Night on Broadway. Kids go FREE to over 20 Broadway shows, when accompanied by a full-paying adult. Kids dine free at many Times Square restaurants, and parents get discounted parking rates.
3/26: Billy Joel @ MSG
3/26 -4/10: Macy Flower Show. Dive into the vibrant colors of deep-sea florals and stunning marine life at our upcoming Flower Show, “Voyage to Oceanum.” Visitors to Macy’s will embark upon an exciting under-the-ocean odyssey, discovering long-lost treasures and breathtaking aquatic beauty along the way.
Dance
Ice Theatre of New York, Inc ® presents a City Skate Concert at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park
Trending
-
Tech2 years ago
How to Take Advantage of Virtual Numbers for SMS
-
Business2 years ago
Entre Institute Review – Is Jeff Lerner’s Program a Scam?
-
Entertainment2 years ago
A Star is Born – Barvina Takes Entertainment World by Storm
-
Events2 months ago
New Year’s Eve Traditions In The US and Around The World
-
Film8 months ago
Elvis and The Mob Connection
-
Broadway2 years ago
Broadway Reopening: The Theatre Listings
-
Spiritual2 years ago
The History of Numerology
-
Family2 years ago
Who Is Justine Ang Fonte and Why Are We Letting Her Near Children?
-
Broadway10 months ago
Funny Girl Makes Julie Benko a Star
-
Tech2 years ago
Are there any issues with updating YouTube Vanced on your android phone?