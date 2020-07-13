Tim Minchin Composer of Matilda The Musical…. Live

Broadway Records announced today they will be hosting a virtual Listening Party on Tuesday, July 14th at 7pm, with the one-of-a-kind Grammy and Tony nominee Tim Minchin. As composer of the Matilda The Musical Original Broadway Cast Album, Minchin will be sitting down with Broadway Records’ A&R Director and beloved cabaret talent Robbie Rozelle to listen to and talk about fan-favorite tracks from the show. Viewers can tune in on Broadway Records’ Facebook page or YouTube channel to ask questions during the event. The listening party will take place on July 14th at 7pm, EST.

Tim Minchin is an Australian comedian, actor, writer, musician, composer, lyricist, and director, best known on Broadway for penning the scores for Matilda The Musical and Groundhog Day. Minchin was nominated for Tony and Grammy awards for Matilda’s groundbreaking original score when the musical came to Broadway in 2013. The show’s Original Broadway Cast Album received a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theater Album the following year.