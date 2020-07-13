MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Tim Minchin Composer of Matilda The Musical…. Live

Tim Minchin Composer of Matilda The Musical…. Live

Broadway Records announced today they will be hosting a virtual Listening Party on Tuesday, July 14th at 7pm, with the one-of-a-kind Grammy and Tony nominee Tim Minchin. As composer of the Matilda The Musical Original Broadway Cast Album, Minchin will be sitting down with Broadway Records’ A&R Director and beloved cabaret talent Robbie Rozelle to listen to and talk about fan-favorite tracks from the show. Viewers can tune in on Broadway Records’ Facebook page or YouTube channel to ask questions during the event. The listening party will take place on July 14th at 7pm, EST.

Tim Minchin is an Australian comedian, actor, writer, musician, composer, lyricist, and director, best known on Broadway for penning the scores for Matilda The Musical and Groundhog Day. Minchin was nominated for Tony and Grammy awards for Matilda’s groundbreaking original score when the musical came to Broadway in 2013. The show’s Original Broadway Cast Album received a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theater Album the following year. 

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

Blast From The Past: 1998 Flea Market

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJuly 10, 2020
Read More

Streaming Roundabout’s She Loves Me, Part III With Love

RossJuly 10, 2020
Read More
Bernadette Peters

What To Watch July 10th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingJuly 9, 2020
Read More

22nd Annual Broadway Barks Goes Virtual

Suzanna BowlingJuly 9, 2020
Read More

Remembering Nick Cordero

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJuly 8, 2020
Read More

Disney + Streams Hamilton Magnificently in Response to a World in Crisis

RossJuly 7, 2020
Read More

T2C Mourns The Passing Of Nick Cordero

Suzanna BowlingJuly 5, 2020
Read More

Blast From The Past: The Last of the Bears

Genevieve Rafter KeddyJuly 4, 2020
Read More

Blast From The Past: Broadway Bears 2012

WriterJuly 3, 2020
Read More