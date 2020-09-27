MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Spiritual

Time to Atone For One’s Sins

Time to Atone For One’s Sins

“G’mar chatima tova” means “May you be sealed in the Book of Life.” 

Yom Kippur, is observed from sundown Sunday to sundown Monday, and is considered the holiest day of the year in Judaism. This high holiday follows Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

In observe of Yom Kippur many will either eat nor drink for 25 hours, wash or apply lotions or creams, do not wear leather footwear or use technology so they can repent and keep account of their sins. “For on this day He will forgive you, to purify you, that you be cleansed from all your sins before God.”

Honey cake is eaten and blessed the day before for a sweet year. Two festive meals, one in early afternoon and another right before the commencement of the fast. Long baths are taken. Extra charity is also given.

In a year of chaos, I personally will be observing this high holy day even though I am not Jewish. There has never been a better time to get right with God!

Related Items
Spiritual

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Spiritual

Blessed Rosh Hashanah

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 18, 2020
Read More

A Guiding Light for Artists During the Pandemic with Cristina Dam

ElizaBeth TaylorSeptember 15, 2020
Read More

The Transport Group Streaming of the Emotionally Devastating Broadbend, Arkansas

RossJuly 29, 2020
Read More

Harry Connick, Jr Comes To The Sheen Center

Suzanna BowlingJuly 27, 2020
Read More

Across America; Day 6 Inspiration from Guatemala

Brian HesterJuly 5, 2020
Read More

Solstice in Times Square

Suzanna BowlingJune 19, 2020
Read More

7 Indications that Your Third Eye Is Opening

WriterMay 26, 2020
Read More

Happy Easter From T2C

Suzanna BowlingApril 12, 2020
Read More

Day of Prayer

Suzanna BowlingMarch 15, 2020
Read More