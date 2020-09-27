Time to Atone For One’s Sins

“G’mar chatima tova” means “May you be sealed in the Book of Life.”

Yom Kippur, is observed from sundown Sunday to sundown Monday, and is considered the holiest day of the year in Judaism. This high holiday follows Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

In observe of Yom Kippur many will either eat nor drink for 25 hours, wash or apply lotions or creams, do not wear leather footwear or use technology so they can repent and keep account of their sins. “For on this day He will forgive you, to purify you, that you be cleansed from all your sins before God.”

Honey cake is eaten and blessed the day before for a sweet year. Two festive meals, one in early afternoon and another right before the commencement of the fast. Long baths are taken. Extra charity is also given.

In a year of chaos, I personally will be observing this high holy day even though I am not Jewish. There has never been a better time to get right with God!