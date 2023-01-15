Time To Bumper

The holiday market may be gone, but as of yesterday until Saturday, March 4th Bryant Park’s skating rink brings back their bumper cars. To ride you have to be over seven years old and at least 42 inches tall.

The bumper cars can be reserved up until the day of your visit, sessions start at $20 and last 10 minutes each. They occur within your one-hour booking window, during which your ride is first-come, first-serve and are available here. All tickets are for a single ride only.

The bumper cars are open from 2 to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. For the first time, late-night rides will also be available on select evenings, with dates to be announced.

You can also still bring your own skates or rent them and ice skate for free. Time for some winter fun