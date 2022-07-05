Time To Explore Governors Island

Governors Island is an extraordinary and unique destination for transformative public art, unforgettable events, cultural and educational programming and recreational activities for all ages. Each year, Governors Island hosts an impressive roster of programs, exhibitions and activities, presented by the Trust for Governors Island, the National Park Service and the Friends of Governors Island, as well as dozens of diverse organizations from across the five boroughs and beyond.
First there is The Open Orchard an expansive new artwork on Governors Island by Sam Van Aken and commissioned through Governors Island Arts. Taking the form of a public orchard comprised of 102 fruit trees, The Open Orchard will act as a living archive for antique and heirloom fruit varieties that were grown in and around New York City in the past 400 years but have mostly disappeared due to climate change and the industrialization of agriculture.
The fruit varieties present in The Open Orchard are all indigenous to, originating in or have been historically grown in New York City. Using a unique grafting process, Van Aken combines multiple fruit varieties into a single tree — so different varieties grow alongside one another. Beyond their aesthetic appeal, these hybrid trees undertake the critical work of preserving rare fruit varieties in a safe environment, providing a road map for innovative techniques to maintain vital biodiversity in the face of a changing climate.
As part of this monumental project, nearly 100 additional trees will be donated and planted in community gardens throughout the five boroughs in partnership with NYC Parks GreenThumb, the largest community gardening program in the United States. In addition, The Open Orchard will include a range of public programs, including a continued workshop series, talks and performances, fruit tastings, harvest events, culinary lessons and more.
Zoom down the hillside at Slide Hill! Located in the beautiful parkland on the southern half of Governors Island, Slide Hill offers a variety of slides that are bound to delight young visitors and families. Scramble up the Timber Climb or take a winding path up the hill and fly back down! Slide Hill features three shorter slides, including a family slide built for two people to ride down at once. Thrill-seekers will get a rush on the fourth slide: a curving, 57 foot-long, three story-high slide — the longest in NYC!
Governors Island’s five most famous employees are back for a summer full of munching on invasive plant species in Hammock Grove! Flour, Sam, Evening, Chad, and Philip Aries the Islands sheep will be stationed throughout Hammock Grove’s helping to control invasive plant species like mugwort and phragmites and ensuring the area’s biodiversity can thrive for years to come. These sheep come from Friends of Tivoli Lake Preserve and Farm in Albany, where the rest of their flock help with other eco friendly jobs.
MP Governors Island is back and even better this summer! They are hosting very special dinners for 16 guests every Tuesday – Friday until August. The boat seats 16 passengers, leaveing Manhattan at 5:30pm and returning at 9:30pm with every guest on board. This summer the price per guest is $525 plus tax – this is a non-tipped event. Guests will enjoy a version of an Italian countryside picnic on this magical getaway just an eight minute boat ride from Manhattan while staring at the Statue Of Liberty as the sun sets over her. Guests will be picked up at Pier 25 in Tribeca and will be greeted by Team MP on Governors Island. Dinners will take place in Picnic Park beginning with aperitivo, and move into a multi-course meal cooked over an open fire. Specially selected wines will complete the evening. Diners can expect lots of vegetables, fish, meat, and of course gelato. All guests will then be transported back to Pier 25 following dessert.
Until July 9th Rivering/Wet Gathering, is an art installation in New York Harbor at Pier 102 on Governors Island, is the result of a year’s long collaboration between artist Jenny Marketou, Harbor School students and Billion Oyster Project.
The artwork consists of a series of colorful buoy structures that have been built by Harbor School students largely out of found material from Governors Island.
