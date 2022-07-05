Time To Explore Governors Island

Gov­er­nors Island is an extra­or­di­nary and unique des­ti­na­tion for trans­for­ma­tive pub­lic art, unfor­get­table events, cul­tur­al and edu­ca­tion­al pro­gram­ming and recre­ation­al activ­i­ties for all ages. Each year, Gov­er­nors Island hosts an impres­sive ros­ter of pro­grams, exhi­bi­tions and activ­i­ties, pre­sent­ed by the Trust for Gov­er­nors Island, the Nation­al Park Ser­vice and the Friends of Gov­er­nors Island, as well as dozens of diverse orga­ni­za­tions from across the five bor­oughs and beyond.

First there is The Open Orchard an expan­sive new art­work on Gov­er­nors Island by Sam Van Aken and com­mis­sioned through Gov­er­nors Island Arts. Tak­ing the form of a pub­lic orchard com­prised of 102 fruit trees, The Open Orchard will act as a liv­ing archive for antique and heir­loom fruit vari­eties that were grown in and around New York City in the past 400 years but have most­ly dis­ap­peared due to cli­mate change and the indus­tri­al­iza­tion of agriculture.

The fruit vari­eties present in The Open Orchard are all indige­nous to, orig­i­nat­ing in or have been his­tor­i­cal­ly grown in New York City. Using a unique graft­ing process, Van Aken com­bines mul­ti­ple fruit vari­eties into a sin­gle tree — so dif­fer­ent vari­eties grow along­side one anoth­er. Beyond their aes­thet­ic appeal, these hybrid trees under­take the crit­i­cal work of pre­serv­ing rare fruit vari­eties in a safe envi­ron­ment, pro­vid­ing a road map for inno­v­a­tive tech­niques to main­tain vital bio­di­ver­si­ty in the face of a chang­ing climate.

As part of this mon­u­men­tal project, near­ly 100 addi­tion­al trees will be donat­ed and plant­ed in com­mu­ni­ty gar­dens through­out the five bor­oughs in part­ner­ship with NYC Parks Green­Thumb, the largest com­mu­ni­ty gar­den­ing pro­gram in the Unit­ed States. In addi­tion, The Open Orchard will include a range of pub­lic pro­grams, includ­ing a con­tin­ued work­shop series, talks and per­for­mances, fruit tast­ings, har­vest events, culi­nary lessons and more.

Zoom down the hill­side at Slide Hill! Locat­ed in the beau­ti­ful park­land on the south­ern half of Gov­er­nors Island, Slide Hill offers a vari­ety of slides that are bound to delight young vis­i­tors and fam­i­lies. Scram­ble up the Tim­ber Climb or take a wind­ing path up the hill and fly back down! Slide Hill fea­tures three short­er slides, includ­ing a fam­i­ly slide built for two peo­ple to ride down at once. Thrill-seek­ers will get a rush on the fourth slide: a curv­ing, 57 foot-long, three sto­ry-high slide — the longest in NYC!

Gov­er­nors Island’s five most famous employ­ees are back for a sum­mer full of munch­ing on inva­sive plant species in Ham­mock Grove! Flour, Sam, Evening, Chad, and Philip Aries the Islands sheep will be sta­tioned through­out Ham­mock Grove’s help­ing to con­trol inva­sive plant species like mug­wort and phrag­mites and ensur­ing the area’s bio­di­ver­si­ty can thrive for years to come. These sheep come from Friends of Tivoli Lake Pre­serve and Farm in Albany, where the rest of their flock help with other eco friendly jobs.

MP Governors Island is back and even better this summer! They are hosting very special dinners for 16 guests every Tuesday – Friday until August. The boat seats 16 passengers, leaveing Manhattan at 5:30pm and returning at 9:30pm with every guest on board. This summer the price per guest is $525 plus tax – this is a non-tipped event. Guests will enjoy a version of an Italian countryside picnic on this magical getaway just an eight minute boat ride from Manhattan while staring at the Statue Of Liberty as the sun sets over her. Guests will be picked up at Pier 25 in Tribeca and will be greeted by Team MP on Governors Island. Dinners will take place in Picnic Park beginning with aperitivo, and move into a multi-course meal cooked over an open fire. Specially selected wines will complete the evening. Diners can expect lots of vegetables, fish, meat, and of course gelato. All guests will then be transported back to Pier 25 following dessert.

Until July 9th Rivering/​Wet Gath­er­ing, is an art instal­la­tion in New York Har­bor at Pier 102 on Gov­er­nors Island, is the result of a year’s long col­lab­o­ra­tion between artist Jen­ny Mar­ke­tou, Har­bor School stu­dents and Bil­lion Oys­ter Project.

The art­work con­sists of a series of col­or­ful buoy struc­tures that have been built by Har­bor School stu­dents large­ly out of found mate­r­i­al from Gov­er­nors Island.