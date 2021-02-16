MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Time to Get Rid of Monsanto’s Rule. Meet Michael R Taylor: Former VP of Monsanto and Former Deputy Commissioner of the FDA

Ex-Monsanto executive Michael Taylor was the head of the FDA until 2016. He spent about 16 months working for Monsanto, a biotechnology company that engineers food. He was then appointed under the Obama administration which had at least 6 different ex Monsanto employees or people who were highly connected to Monsanto.

In 2013 Obama signed H.R. 933, which contained the “Monsanto Protection Act” into law and issued a policy statement making it clear that political appointees are not to interfere in scientific research. In 2016 he signed the Senate Bill 764, known to many as the DARK (Deny Americans the Right to Know) Act.

In the late 70s, Taylor was an attorney for the United States Department of Agriculture, then in the 80s, a private lawyer at the D.C. law firm King & Spalding, where he represented Monsanto.

Taylor was the Vice President for Public Policy at Monsanto Corp. from 1998 until 2001 and was an advisor of agricultural biotechnology policies during the Clinton administration.

Taylor’s also set the U.S. policy on agricultural assistance in Africa. In collusion with the Rockefeller and Bill and Melinda Gates foundations and was the go-between Monsanto and the U.S. government, where genetically-modified (GM) seed and agrochemicals thrived.

Obama along with Taylor introduced their policy’s to India under the Green Revolution and it was a failure, with Indian farmers in debt, bound to paying high costs for seed and pesticides, committing suicide at much higher rates, and resulting in a depleted water table and a poisoned environment, and by extension, higher rates of cancer.

During Taylor’s time as Deputy Commissioner for Policy for the FDA from 1991 to 1994, the agency approved the use of Monsanto’s GM growth hormone for dairy cows (now found in most U.S. milk) without labeling. A federal investigation, exonerated him of all conflict-of-interest charges, even though he was guilty.

The Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), did not benefit African farmers, but it did benefit Monsanto. Monsanto controls 90 percent of the global market for GM seeds. 54 percent of all soybeans are produced with Monsanto’s GM Roundup Ready© seeds. Pesticides and herbicides dominate our food and are killing us slowly. There is evidence that in 2003, Monsanto sold a Brazilian senator a farm for one-third of its market value in exchange for his help to legalize the herbicide glyphosate (the world’s most widely used herbicide), sold by the corporation as Roundup©.

Even Michelle Obama partnered with the Monsanto to “promote nutritional foods for kids.”

Maybe this new administration can make it their mission to reverse what the Obama administration did to our food and help bring us to health.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

