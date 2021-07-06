Time to Head For The Hamptons

Wednesday, July 7, 9 a.m. Fitness enthusiasts time for a great workout at the Tracy Anderson Studio. FundamenTAI involves mat work that engages your entire body, and it’s followed up with 30 minutes of heart-healthy cardio. You can register ahead of time on the website. 903 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-617-5621, tracyanderson.com

Hamptons Jazz Fest at Baron’s Cove Wednesday, July 7, 6–7 p.m. Visit this resort with lofted suites and serene harbor views and an evening of delightful jazz provided by a string bass and saxophone duo John Ludlow and Dennis Raffelock.31 West Water Street, Sag Harbor. 844-227-6672, hamptonsjazzfest.com

Jettykoon at the Montauket Thursday, July 8, 6–9 p.m Acoustic groove, live music with a sunset over the water.

88 Firestone Road, Montauk. 631-668-5992, themontauket.com

Mike Birbiglia: Working it Inside Fri, July 9, 10 and 14 Guild Hall 158 Main St, East Hampton, NY 11937

17th Annual Hamptons Happening Saturday, July 10, 2021 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm Honoring Hugo Boss Fashions, Inc.; Chef David Burke, Chef and Restaurateur, David Burke Hospitality Management; Dr. Kenneth Mark, Skin Cancer & Cosmetic Dermatology Expert; Natalie Cohen Gould 900 Lumber Lane, Bridgehampton, NY 11932 Proceeds to benefit the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation. For Tickets and More Information, visit: www.waxmancancer.org/events/hamptons/

Broadway Out East | Clay Aiken Thursday, 15 July 2021, 6:00pm. 1020 Montauk Hwy , Water Mill [Ages 21+]

Great South Bay Music Festival Thu, Jul 15, 4 AM – Sun, Jul 18, 1 AM Shorefront Park 49 Smith St, Patchogue, NY There will be more than 75 artists playing different style of music such as rock, funk, jam, jazz, indy, folk, and blues. Additionally, there will be arts and crafts, kid zone, food court, and cold brew.

Broadway Out East | Elizabeth Stanley Thursday, 22 July 2021, 6:00pm. 1020 Montauk Hwy , Water Mill [Ages 21+]

A Conversation with Laurie Anderson and Julian Schnabel Sat, July 17 Guild Hall 158 Main St, East Hampton, NY 11937

Broadway Out East | Jessica Vosk Thursday, 29 July 2021, 6:00pm. 1020 Montauk Hwy , Water Mill [Ages 21+]

Earth: Artists as Activists On view through July 10 Savor this unique opportunity to take in the photography, film and music of local artists committed to supporting conservation and environmental activism. On display at the Southhampton Arts Center, the program inspires us all to consider how we can make a difference.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. southamptonartscenter.org

Richard Hambleton: Shadowmen On view through July 18 Chase Contemporary’s first solo exhibition in its new location is a selection of canvas works by acclaimed Expressionist painter Richard Hambleton. Shadowmen marks the first time a Hambleton show of this size has been presented on the East End. 66 Newtown Lane, East Hampton. chasecontemporary.com

Milton Avery: A Sense of Place On view through July 31 Phillips has announced Milton Avery: A Sense of Place, an exhibition curated by the artist’s grandson Sean Cavanaugh and Waqas Wajahat, featuring works directly from the Milton Avery Trust. A selection of pieces spanning three decades of the artist’s career and focusing on the different locations that served as his inspiration. Works included in the exhibition will be offered through both Phillips’ private sales platform and at auction in Fall 2021. Among the works to be offered at auction are three works from the collection of Academy Award winner Peter O’Toole. 1 Hampton Road, Southampton. 212-848-1750, phillips.com

Guillermo Kuitka at Hauser & Wirth On view through August 27 Guillermo Kuitkas’s works are inspired by architecture, music and cartography. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday and on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. You can also call ahead for a private appointment. 9 Main Street, Southampton. 631-609-6331, hauserwirth.com