Time To Head To Atlantic City For Let It Be: A Celebration of the Music of The Beatles

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment announced today that fan-favorite Broadway show “Let It Be: A Celebration of the Music of The Beatles” will play Aug. 19 through Aug. 28 at Sound Waves inside the resort destination. The engagement marks the continuation of their ongoing partnership.

Relive the past from Ed Sullivan to Abbey Road, with favorite hits including “Hard Day’s Night,” “Day Tripper,” “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” “Twist and Shout,” “Get Back,” “I Wanna Hold Your Hand,” “Strawberry Fields,” and imagine the reunion that never was with “Let It Be.”

The end of The Beatles era was never thought to be in sight when The Beatles played their last show on the roof of Apple Offices in 1969. Imagine what would have been if The Beatles continued their journey. Enter a time capsule and turn back time to what would have been John Lennon’s 40th Birthday – Oct. 9, 1980. For one night, the fab four come together again on stage after a decade apart, performing other hits like “Back in the USSR,” “Live and Let Die,” “Got to Get you Into My Life,” “My Sweet Lord,” “Hey Jude,” and many more.

Seen by more than 2 million people worldwide, “Let It Be: A Celebration of the Music of the Beatles” made its North American debut in the Spring of 2015 with an eight-week run throughout the U.S. and Canada. Now, based on the Broadway show praised as “by far the best Beatles show yet” (New York Times), Annerin Productions brings audiences a new revamped show for its 2022 touring season.

The original production, which established itself as one of the West End’s most popular shows when it opened in 2012, also recently celebrated having performed over 1,000 shows. Showcasing the music of the world’s most successful rock’n’roll band, LET IT BE charts the band’s meteoric rise from their humble beginnings in Liverpool’s Cavern Club, through the height of Beatlemania, to their later studio masterpieces. The show is packed with all your favorite hits.