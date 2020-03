Zach Timson has posted one of the most hysterical video’s I have seen during this crises. Its called ‘The Broadway Coronavirus Medley’ featuring parodies of to rewritten lyrics from the shows Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors, Cats, Les Miserable and Oklahoma.

Zach Timson is a actor, singer, impressionist, writer and comedian. Check out Netflix’s #TheWhoWasShow. He has also been in the films About a Boy, K.C. Undercover, Coop and Cami Ask the World.