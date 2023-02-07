Events

Time To Plan a Road Trip For The Boston Pops Ragtime

On July 8, 2023 at 8pm, The Boston Pops will perform a symphonic version of Ragtime, prepared by the original creators Terrence McNally, Lynn Ahrens, and Stephen Flaherty especially for the Pops at Tanglewood.

Directed by Jason Danieley, the cast includes Elizabeth Stanley as Mother, Nikki Renée Daniels as Sarah, Tony nominee A.J. Shively as Mother’s Younger Brother, John Cariani as Tateh, David Harris as Father, and Klea Blackhurst as Emma Goldman. Alton Fitzgerald White will reprise his role as Coalhouse Walker Jr., 24 years after he appeared in the show’s original Broadway run.

Based on the 1975 novel by E.L. Doctorow, Ragtime weaves together the stories of three intersecting groups in the U.S. in the early 20th century: Eastern European immigrants, the African American community in Harlem, and an upper-class white family. Together, they confront history’s timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair.

 

