Time To Revisit Little Island

Michael Grimm/ Courtesy, Little Island

The weather is call you to the 687-seat amphitheater (“The Amph”), to the intimate stage and lawn (“The Glade”), to all the lush green spaces with the vie of the Hudson. The Island summer calendar is filled to offer plenty of free and paid events. check their website here.

Even though tickets are free, if the event is after 12 p.m. you must reserve a ticket to enter the island (which you can also do on their site here)

Here are all the free performances on Little Island this summer:

Weekly Series

Michael Grimm / Courtesy, Little Island

Same time and place every week in June – September:

Singer Songwriters

  • Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. – The Glade

Comedy, Spoken Word, or Poetry

  • Thursdays at 6 p.m. – The Glade

Trivia, Drag Bingo, Cabaret, Piano Sing-a-longs, and more

  • Fridays at 9:30p.m. – The Play Ground

Popular Music and the American Songbook

  • Saturdays at 6:30p.m. – The Glade

Kids and Family Programming

  • Sundays at 6:30 p.m. – The Glade

Creative Breaks

  • Wednesdays – Saturdays 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – The Glade
  • Wednesdays – Fridays 3p.m. – 4p.m. – The Glade

(not happening on: July 1, July 2, August 31, & September 2-3)

Other Events

“The Amph,” Michael Grimm / Courtesy, Little Island

Check out the full month-by-month calendar to make sure the events are still happening

Wednesdays

  • Various entertainment including percussive music, trumpets, and a yo-yo show – 4:30p.m. – The Play Ground

Thursdays

  • Various music such as instrumental and jazz – 12:30p.m. – The Play Ground
  • Various entertainment including spoken word and comedy – 9:30p.m. – The Glade

Fridays

  • Various entertainment including drummers and rollerblading – 4:30p.m. – The Play Ground
  • Teen night – 7p.m. – The Glade

Saturdays

  • Various entertainment including dancing, bubbles, and hula hooping – 12:30p.m. – The Play Ground
  • Concert series – 9:30p.m. – The Glade

Sundays

  • Various music such as guitar and African rhythm tap – 12:30p.m. – The Play Ground

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

