Time To Revisit Little Island

Michael Grimm/ Courtesy, Little Island

The weather is call you to the 687-seat amphitheater (“The Amph”), to the intimate stage and lawn (“The Glade”), to all the lush green spaces with the vie of the Hudson. The Island summer calendar is filled to offer plenty of free and paid events. check their website here.

Even though tickets are free, if the event is after 12 p.m. you must reserve a ticket to enter the island (which you can also do on their site here)

Here are all the free performances on Little Island this summer:

Weekly Series

Same time and place every week in June – September:

Singer Songwriters

Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. – The Glade

Comedy, Spoken Word, or Poetry

Thursdays at 6 p.m. – The Glade

Trivia, Drag Bingo, Cabaret, Piano Sing-a-longs, and more

Fridays at 9:30p.m. – The Play Ground

Popular Music and the American Songbook

Saturdays at 6:30p.m. – The Glade

Kids and Family Programming

Sundays at 6:30 p.m. – The Glade

Creative Breaks

Wednesdays – Saturdays 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – The Glade

Wednesdays – Fridays 3p.m. – 4p.m. – The Glade

(not happening on: July 1, July 2, August 31, & September 2-3)

Other Events

Check out the full month-by-month calendar to make sure the events are still happening

Wednesdays

Various entertainment including percussive music, trumpets, and a yo-yo show – 4:30p.m. – The Play Ground

Thursdays

Various music such as instrumental and jazz – 12:30p.m. – The Play Ground

Various entertainment including spoken word and comedy – 9:30p.m. – The Glade

Fridays

Various entertainment including drummers and rollerblading – 4:30p.m. – The Play Ground

Teen night – 7p.m. – The Glade

Saturdays

Various entertainment including dancing, bubbles, and hula hooping – 12:30p.m. – The Play Ground

Concert series – 9:30p.m. – The Glade

Sundays