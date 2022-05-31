Time To Revisit Little Island

Michael Grimm/ Courtesy, Little Island
The weather is call you to the 687-seat amphitheater (“The Amph”), to the intimate stage and lawn (“The Glade”), to all the lush green spaces with the vie of the Hudson. The Island summer calendar is filled to offer plenty of free and paid events. check their website here.
Even though tickets are free, if the event is after 12 p.m. you must reserve a ticket to enter the island (which you can also do on their site here)
Here are all the free performances on Little Island this summer:
Weekly Series
Same time and place every week in June – September:
Singer Songwriters
- Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. – The Glade
Comedy, Spoken Word, or Poetry
- Thursdays at 6 p.m. – The Glade
Trivia, Drag Bingo, Cabaret, Piano Sing-a-longs, and more
- Fridays at 9:30p.m. – The Play Ground
Popular Music and the American Songbook
- Saturdays at 6:30p.m. – The Glade
Kids and Family Programming
- Sundays at 6:30 p.m. – The Glade
Creative Breaks
- Wednesdays – Saturdays 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – The Glade
- Wednesdays – Fridays 3p.m. – 4p.m. – The Glade
(not happening on: July 1, July 2, August 31, & September 2-3)
Other Events
Check out the full month-by-month calendar to make sure the events are still happening
Wednesdays
- Various entertainment including percussive music, trumpets, and a yo-yo show – 4:30p.m. – The Play Ground
Thursdays
- Various music such as instrumental and jazz – 12:30p.m. – The Play Ground
- Various entertainment including spoken word and comedy – 9:30p.m. – The Glade
Fridays
- Various entertainment including drummers and rollerblading – 4:30p.m. – The Play Ground
- Teen night – 7p.m. – The Glade
Saturdays
- Various entertainment including dancing, bubbles, and hula hooping – 12:30p.m. – The Play Ground
- Concert series – 9:30p.m. – The Glade
Sundays
- Various music such as guitar and African rhythm tap – 12:30p.m. – The Play Ground
Google+
YouTube
RSS