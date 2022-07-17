MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Food and Drink

Time To Switch To Fire Department Coffee

Time To Switch To Fire Department Coffee

A Navy veteran and firefighter in Illinois started his own coffee company. He recently left the fire service to focus full-time on his successful brew business.

Luke Schneider, a former firefighter for the city of Rockford, Illinois, launched Fire Department Coffee in 2016 with a 5-kilo roaster in a small space in a strip mall — and the company quickly took off.

Today, the company produces 6 million pounds of coffee a year. It has a fulfillment center that can ship more than 20,000 orders per day.


Luke stated coffee has helped him and his buddies stay alert while working long hours.

Schneider’s company continues to give 10% of net proceeds to the Fire Department Coffee Charitable Foundation. It supports other organizations that help first responders, too.

The main focus of the Fire Department Coffee Charitable Foundation is to help sick and injured firefighters and first responders; these individuals don’t have many resources, according to Schneider.

The foundation also works to build a community for sick and injured first responders.

“In the fire service, it’s like your home away from home,” Schneider said. “You spend a good amount of time at the fire station. when firefighters and first responders become ill or are injured, they don’t have the same access to that “home away from home” anymore.”

We at T2C tried the handcrafted Medium Roast are were impressed. The coffee in a word is excellent and so full flavored. The coffee is strong, rich and very good. You can get this aromatic coffee that helps others for $14.99

Remember this coffee is run by firefighters, NaVOBA certified and veteran owned. They give back to their fellow firefighters and first responders who’ve become sick or injured while on the job.

Full flavor and gives back…what more can you ask?

 

Related Items
Food and Drink

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Food and Drink

Delivering Food Bliss to Your Door with WoodSpoon

ElizaBeth TaylorJuly 15, 2022
Read More

Benoit Gastronomical Perfection

Suzanna BowlingJuly 14, 2022
Read More

Prosecco From The Veneto Region Is Perfect for Summer

Suzanna BowlingJuly 14, 2022
Read More

Storica Wines Wins Outstanding Eight Medals at TexSom 2022

Jake DresslerJuly 13, 2022
Read More

Staying In Pittsfield: Eating at District Kitchen & Bar

Suzanna BowlingJuly 13, 2022
Read More

Staying In Pittsfield: Dinning at Berkshire Palate

Suzanna BowlingJuly 11, 2022
Read More

Staying In Pittsfield: Methuselah Bar and Lounge

Suzanna BowlingJuly 9, 2022
Read More

To Your Summer Health

ElizaBeth TaylorJuly 8, 2022
Read More

Get A Taste Of Hudson Yards

Suzanna BowlingJuly 5, 2022
Read More