Time To Switch To Fire Department Coffee

A Navy veteran and firefighter in Illinois started his own coffee company. He recently left the fire service to focus full-time on his successful brew business.

Luke Schneider, a former firefighter for the city of Rockford, Illinois, launched Fire Department Coffee in 2016 with a 5-kilo roaster in a small space in a strip mall — and the company quickly took off.

Today, the company produces 6 million pounds of coffee a year. It has a fulfillment center that can ship more than 20,000 orders per day.

Luke stated coffee has helped him and his buddies stay alert while working long hours.

Schneider’s company continues to give 10% of net proceeds to the Fire Department Coffee Charitable Foundation. It supports other organizations that help first responders, too.

The main focus of the Fire Department Coffee Charitable Foundation is to help sick and injured firefighters and first responders; these individuals don’t have many resources, according to Schneider.

The foundation also works to build a community for sick and injured first responders.

“In the fire service, it’s like your home away from home,” Schneider said. “You spend a good amount of time at the fire station. when firefighters and first responders become ill or are injured, they don’t have the same access to that “home away from home” anymore.”

We at T2C tried the handcrafted Medium Roast are were impressed. The coffee in a word is excellent and so full flavored. The coffee is strong, rich and very good. You can get this aromatic coffee that helps others for $14.99

Remember this coffee is run by firefighters, NaVOBA certified and veteran owned. They give back to their fellow firefighters and first responders who’ve become sick or injured while on the job.

Full flavor and gives back…what more can you ask?