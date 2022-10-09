Time To Visit One World Observatory

See the New York City skyline from over 100 stories above the streets – the highest point in the city. Take in breathtaking 360° views from the comfort of an indoor climate-controlled space. Get ready to elevate your senses at One World Observatory! Located at 117 West Street.

SkyPod™ Elevators climb 102 stories in 47 seconds. This astonishing ride reveals the transformation of New York City from unsettled lands to today’s remarkable forest of skyscrapers.

There is a multimedia spectacular highlighting the memorable moments, famous faces, and iconic places viewable from One World Observatory. A breathtaking presentation powered by 145 screens. You’ll be sure to walk away wiser!

Take in the view with One World Explorer our iPad guide to the city. When you move from window to window, the view on the screen moves with you. Touch a label and you’ll fly there by helicopter, up close, to hear fascinating stories about each site. A featured benefit offered with Combination and All-Inclusive admission.

You’ll want to meet their Tour Ambassadors, the ultimate New York City insiders. Their interactive presentations will connect you with famous landmarks and bring you deeper into the city’s neighborhoods, history, and culture. Ask them anything.

Visit the restaurant, ONE Dine, and bar, ONE Mix, on the 101st floor! Our New York inspired menus will elevate your dining plans and inspire you to raise your glass a little higher. Simply stop for a cocktail, a quick bite, or make a reservation for a gourmet meal. There are a variety of meal options. We think the Angry Orchard Dinner on October 11th sound like an event not to miss.