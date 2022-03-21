MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Time to Visit The Broadway Makers Marketplace

Opening photo Michael T. Clarkston /Broadway Makers Marketplace

Did you know that there’s an underground market, filled with Broadway memorabilia and fan-made art. It’s called the Broadway Makers Marketplace, it hosts games like Broadway bingo, Monday sing-alongs and Wednesdays they color. It’s ‘for fans, by fans’.

The pop-up shop is a part of the Broadway Makers Alliance – a confederation of 65 craftspeople, both theater professionals and super fans, who create Broadway-themed work.

Michael T. Clarkston /Broadway Makers Marketplace

Michael Clarkston, is a Broadway stage manager, and the manager and one of the founders of the Broadway Makers Marketplace, as is Andrea Koehler, a Seattle-based executive coach who also owns a company called Coloring Broadway. Koehler’s coloring sheets feature lyrics from Broadway shows along with inspired images.

The craftspeople met at BroadwayCon and at this Pop-Up you can find sheet music, with paintings of images from shows superimposed on them, beautiful nighttime photographs of Broadway theaters, jewelry created from recycled elements of Broadway sets, fan-created art,  signed posters, Playbills and props and more.

The Broadway Makers Alliance hopes to make the pop-up shop a permanent one above ground, until then take the A train (or the B, C, D and 1 trains) to Columbus Circle for the Broadway Makers Marketplace. You may just find that unique gift or treasure for your home.

 

Broadway

