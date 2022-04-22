MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Secrets of Times Square

Times Square Alliance and New Yorkers for Parks Celebrate Bloom of Daffodils Planted in Honor of 9/11, Covid-19 Victims

Today The Times Square Alliance and New Yorkers for Parks celebrated the beautiful springtime bloom of 200 daffodils in garden beds at the foot of the George M. Cohan statue in the heart of Times Square. The bulbs were planted in late October as part of the Daffodil Project’s 20th anniversary, an initiative launched 20 years ago as a living memorial to the victims of 9/11 by New Yorkers for Parks, and part of 2,000 daffodil bulbs planted in the Times Square district last fall.

In addition to the daffodils planted on Duffy Square, Times Square visitors can find many more in the tree pits that line both 8th Avenue and Broadway.

Last year’s Daffodil Project was the largest, most ambitious ever, enlisting 50,000 volunteers to plant 1 million daffodils across the city to honor both 9/11 and Covid-19 victims. As New York City’s largest volunteer program, the Daffodil Project has enlisted more than 400,000 volunteers to plant over 8 million daffodils in parks and open spaces across the city since 2001.

New Yorkers for Parks’ Daffodil Project is the largest living memorial to the victims of 9/11 and the largest civic effort in NYC. The Daffodil Project gives out daffodil bulbs for free to plant in public spaces across all five boroughs. New Yorkers for Parks is the only citywide independent organization championing quality parks and open spaces for all New Yorkers in all neighborhoods. To learn more about NY4P and the Daffodil Project, visit www.ny4p.org/daffodil.

For over 100 years, New Yorkers for Parks (NY4P) has built, protected, and promoted parks and open spaces in New York City. Today, NY4P is the citywide independent organization championing quality parks and open spaces for all New Yorkers in all neighborhoods. www.ny4p.org

The Times Square Alliance works to improve and promote Times Square – cultivating the creativity, energy and edge that have made the area an icon of entertainment, culture, and urban life for over a century. Founded in 1992, the Alliance keeps the neighborhood clean and safe, promotes local businesses, manages area improvements and produces major annual events with partners including New Year’s Eve, Solstice in Times Square and Taste of Times Square. As the custodians of Times Square, the Alliance works every day to improve the quality of life for the neighborhood residents and businesses while driving economic growth in New York City. www.TSq.org

Photo Courtesy of New Yorkers for Parks

Secrets of Times Square

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

