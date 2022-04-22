Times Square Alliance and New Yorkers for Parks Celebrate Bloom of Daffodils Planted in Honor of 9/11, Covid-19 Victims

Today The Times Square Alliance and New Yorkers for Parks celebrated the beautiful springtime bloom of 200 daffodils in garden beds at the foot of the George M. Cohan statue in the heart of Times Square. The bulbs were planted in late October as part of the Daffodil Project’s 20th anniversary, an initiative launched 20 years ago as a living memorial to the victims of 9/11 by New Yorkers for Parks, and part of 2,000 daffodil bulbs planted in the Times Square district last fall.

In addition to the daffodils planted on Duffy Square, Times Square visitors can find many more in the tree pits that line both 8th Avenue and Broadway.

Last year’s Daffodil Project was the largest, most ambitious ever, enlisting 50,000 volunteers to plant 1 million daffodils across the city to honor both 9/11 and Covid-19 victims. As New York City’s largest volunteer program, the Daffodil Project has enlisted more than 400,000 volunteers to plant over 8 million daffodils in parks and open spaces across the city since 2001.

New Yorkers for Parks’ Daffodil Project is the largest living memorial to the victims of 9/11 and the largest civic effort in NYC. The Daffodil Project gives out daffodil bulbs for free to plant in public spaces across all five boroughs. New Yorkers for Parks is the only citywide independent organization championing quality parks and open spaces for all New Yorkers in all neighborhoods. To learn more about NY4P and the Daffodil Project, visit www.ny4p.org/daffodil.

